Politics
China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine is a major concern for the United States, official says
The United States is deeply concerned that China is fueling Russia's war machine to bolster its forces in Ukraine, while Beijing also says it wants better trade relations with the West, the country's top official said last week. Department of State for East Asia and the Indo-Pacific.
Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said, China cannot have it both ways. He added that Beijing's rebuilding of Russia's defense industrial base was having an effect that could grow on the battlefield. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet Chinese leader Xi Jin-ping in Beijing this week to discuss energy, security and the continuation of their 2022 agreement on unbridled cooperation. This agreement was concluded shortly before the invasion of Ukraine.
From the beginning, Kritenbrink said, Beijing and Moscow expressed their intention to dominate their near region and act jointly to counterbalance the United States' global presence.
In the Indo-Pacific, he added, the security aspects of the agreement can be seen in Sino-Russian maritime patrols and joint air operations near Japan. Furthermore, China, Russia and Iran completed naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman in mid-March. Tehran provides Moscow with unmanned aerial systems to compensate for losses from the war in Ukraine. China's role in the war has most often been described as providing essential dual-use technologies to Russia's industrial base, given trade sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and other countries. other supporters of Ukraine.
Kritenbrink said Washington was focused on maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as China increased its fighting. [air] patrols near the island and intensified economic pressure on Taipei to accept control from Beijing. The new measures come as the self-governing democracy will inaugurate a new president, Lai Ching-te, later this month.
Nobody wants a crisis; no one wants conflict over Taiwan or in the South China Sea, he said.
Asked about Beijing's criticism of the developing Quad relationship between the United States, Japan, India and Australia, he called it outrageous and completely irrelevant. Kritenbrink said the four have a positive agenda for the Indo-Pacific, ranging from major health initiatives launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to helping countries develop their own maritime outreach capabilities and construction of telecommunications networks, including the laying of submarine cables.
The Quad is in convergence with ASEAN on its Indo-Pacific goals of resolving disputes peacefully and fostering regional development. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is made up of 10 nations; China and the United States are its main trading partners.
The United States sees China primarily in terms of competition and wants engagement and a responsible relationship. Asked about the Biden administration's new tariffs on electric vehicles, solar panels and other goods, he said steps have been taken to combat China's unfair trade practices, which include the theft of intellectual property and selling goods at a loss to gain market share.
Regarding relations with North Korea and security in Northeast Asia, Kritenbrink said they were open to diplomacy without conditions, but Pyongyang's response has been more missile launches. This has led Washington, Seoul and Tokyo to redouble their efforts to strengthen their trilateral security relationship exchange information and exercise together. He added that the United States reaffirmed its commitment to both allies to come to their defense in the event of attack.
We had little choice, he added.
To support diplomatic work, we must devote real resources to [Indo-Pacific]. He called Washington's agreements with Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and others trellis work. He cited the Blue Pacific initiative, established in 2022, between the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the Quad, as working toward the same development goals.
Using Pacific island nations as an example, Kritenbrink said the United States has brought back the Peace Corps to help with education, sent Coast Guard mobile training teams to help with maritime domain awareness to combat against illegal fishing and reestablished USAID's presence to join others. allies, partners and friends to invest in the infrastructure they need.
He added that the United States has also hosted two summits of Pacific island nations since the Bident administration took office in 2021.
