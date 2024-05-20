President puts museums in the spotlight

Visitors admire exhibits at the Beijing Grand Canal Museum in downtown Tongzhou, the capital's undercity, on Saturday. The day also marked the opening of Beijing Museum Month 2024, which includes an exhibition week, a cultural and creative week, a film screening week and a JIANG DONG/CHINA DAILY reading week.



From heritage sites preserved for millennia to bustling ancient streets revitalized across the country, Chinese cultural venues, including museums, are booming in popularity. They also appear as dynamic educational institutions and serve as bridges between the past and the present as well as between different peoples.

At the heart of this cultural awakening is a global vision of President Xi Jinping, who sees museums not only as repositories of objects, but also as essential engines of learning and cultural rejuvenation.

Wei Long, former director of the Yuncheng Cultural Heritage Protection Center, has vivid memories of Xi's visit to the museum in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, last year, during which Wei presented the president with most precious relics of the institution.

“President Xi walked and chatted with us as we explored the exhibits, from carved stone silkworm cocoons to vibrant pottery pools,” Wei recalled. “He examined each artifact with great attention to detail.”

The visit by Xi, who is also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, has transformed the Yuncheng Museum into a popular destination that now attracts tens of thousands of visitors eager to trace traces of China's rich cultural heritage.

The visit to the museum reflects the importance given by the country's top leader to the development of such cultural institutions, highlighting their central role in providing a holistic educational experience.

Xi revealed his personal attachment to museums during an interaction with Song Yan, deputy director of the Nanjing Museum Administration, during the annual session of the National People's Congress in March in Beijing.

“I have loved visiting museums since I was a child,” Xi said. “When I was young, I visited almost every museum in Beijing.” He also talked about his memories of traveling by bicycle to school and how the ancient city walls of Beijing impressed him.

During the annual session, he called for better construction of museums and taking full advantage of their educational function to strengthen the people's sense of history through in-depth engagement with museums.

Wu Yujian, head of the Fuzhou Cultural Heritage Administration, said Xi's focus on museum development has greatly improved public awareness of museums and further maximized their educational role, especially in promoting youth awareness.

“In the future, this priority will encourage more people to experience and visit museums,” Wu said, adding that museum professionals should increase the frequency of exhibitions and social activities, improve the quality of exhibitions and improve the staff explanations and service standards to consistently meet museum requirements. growing public demand for museum services.

According to the National Cultural Heritage Administration, the total number of registered museums nationwide increased from 3,866 in 2012 to 6,833 in 2023, averaging one new museum every 1.2 days. In 2023, the country's museums hosted more than 40,000 exhibitions and more than 380,000 educational activities, attracting a record 1.29 billion visitors.

In Fuzhou, a solid foundation for the preservation and exploration of cultural heritage was laid when Xi served as secretary of the Fuzhou Municipal CPC Committee, the city's highest official, from 1990 to 1996.

Wu said Xi, during his tenure in Fuzhou, presented a multitude of forward-thinking, innovative and strategic ideas and practices that provided clear direction and fundamental guidelines for the development of China's museum sector. Fuzhou. Under Xi's leadership, historic sites have been preserved and restored, transforming them into important cultural institutions. “This initiative has given new life to Fuzhou’s ancient buildings,” he said.

Xi also personally served as a guide when the Fuzhou Memorial to the 1911 Revolution was inaugurated in 1991 on the premises of the residence of Lin Juemin, a revolutionary of the Qing dynasty (1644-1911). Xi made three more visits to the museum in the month after its opening, to gather visitors' feedback and give guidelines for improvement, Wu said.

Wang Jiang, curator of the Taiyuan Northern Qi Dynasty Mural Museum, which opened to the public in December, said the museum now places more emphasis on engaging students through its exhibitions.

“Our exhibitions serve as a living manual of historical memory and artistic heritage,” he said. “Through ongoing educational activities, we engage young people as well as enthusiasts with expert lectures and artifact restoration workshops.”

Meanwhile, the appeal of museums has also been amplified by social media platforms, with more and more institutions going online to showcase the charm of their exhibits.

According to a report released Friday by short video platform Douyin, the number of museum-related videos jumped 191% year-on-year in 2023, with the total number of views increasing by 62%. Museum check-ins increased 34 percent and museum ticket orders climbed 149 percent year-over-year in 2023.

Liang Xiaojie, curator of Wulian County Museum in Shandong province, said the use of social media platforms has made cultural heritage more accessible and attractive to viewers. “So far we have received 2.3 million visits from online subscribers,” she said. “Such an audience would be impossible without the help of online channels.”

She added that the initiative to develop a digital museum can bring these artifacts to life, allowing people to admire exquisite relics from all angles and maximizing the value of the museum's collections.

At the same time, the country's museums have also expanded their international exchange channels, sharing expertise in cultural heritage restoration and enabling stronger connections between people.

Tao Yan, curator of the Stilwell Museum in Chongqing, dedicated to showcasing the legacy of the late US Army General Joseph Stilwell, said the museum welcomes more friendly people from the United States for visits and exchanges. .

General Stilwell fought alongside the Chinese people during the latter part of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45). The Chongqing Museum held a series of events last year to mark 140 years since Stilwell's birth on March 19, 1883. Nine people from the Stilwell family participated in the events.

Tao said: “Our goal is to deepen understanding of the history of China-US cooperation during World War II, promoting cultural exchanges and strengthening the foundation of people's friendship between China and the United States. -United. »