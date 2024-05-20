Politics
The world reacts to the crash of the Iranian president's helicopter
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyef, who together with Raisi inaugurated the joint Qiz Qalasi dam on the border between the two countries on Sunday, expressed concern over the incident and announced that Bakus was ready to help Iran.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry expressed its shock in a message posted on its X account. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Raisi, Minister Amirabdollahian and anyone believed to be at the site. As rescue operations continue, Armenia, as a close neighbor and friend of Iran, is ready to provide all necessary support.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed sympathy and said he was following developments in the incident. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority also announced that it had sent a team to Iran to assist in the search and rescue operation for Raisi and his entourage.
In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Parliament Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq issued separate messages, expressing deep concern over the incident involving President Raisi and his entourage. They prayed for Raisi and expressed solidarity with the Iranian nation in these difficult times.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a message on social media platform surroundings.
Afghanistan also reacted. The ruling Taliban government's Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram page that it was monitoring information regarding the Iranian president and his accompanying team, expressing hope that they would be found as quickly as possible.
Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid expressed concern and said he had discussed the incident with the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad. He also had a telephone conversation with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and wished good luck to President Raisi and his accompanying delegation on behalf of the Iraqi government and people.
Separately, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Soudani also ordered the Iraqi Interior Ministry and the Red Crescent Society as well as other relevant agencies to provide Iran with the necessary services for help find President Raisi's missing helicopter.
The Iraqi Red Crescent announced that it had prepared 10 search and rescue teams and was ready to send them by air to help search for the helicopter carrying the Iranian president.
Senior officials from the Iraqi Kurdistan region also reacted. President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued separate messages, expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and praying for the well-being of everyone on board the plane.
Saudi Arabia also expressed deep concern and announced its readiness to help Iran.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement its concern over the accident of the Iranian president's helicopter and underlined Cairo's solidarity with Tehran.
The Saudi government is following with great concern what has been circulating in the media regarding the helicopter carrying Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and an accompanying delegation. We reaffirm that Saudi Arabia stands with the sister Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult circumstances, the Foreign Ministry said. said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry wished health to Iranian President Raisi and his companions. The ministry also expressed its sympathy to the Iranian government and people over this tragedy.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates announced in a statement that it was following with great concern the announcement of the crash of a helicopter carrying the Iranian president and his delegation. The ministry expressed Abu Dhabi's full willingness to provide all support to Tehran in search and rescue operations.
Oman, in a statement published by the country's official news agency, expressed deep concern over the crash of the helicopter carrying the Iranian president and said it was ready to offer any assistance Tehran needs .
Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Yemen, Russia and Venezuela also expressed concern and said they stood with the Iranian nation. The countries also expressed their willingness to support the Islamic Republic.
The United States and the European Union said they were monitoring the situation and following reports of the air incident involving the Iranian president as well as the foreign minister and other members of their team.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a message: “I am following the news regarding the helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation through the crisis cell and the embassy in Tehran.
Tajani added that he also kept Prime Minister Georgia Maloney informed of developments related to the crash landing of the helicopter carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister and their accompanying delegation.
European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenari also said the bloc was activating its rapid response service in response to a request from Iran.
At Iran's request for assistance, we are activating the EU's Copernicus EMS rapid response mapping service due to the helicopter crash believed to be carrying Iran's president and his foreign minister, said Lenari on X, using #EUSolidarity at the end of her post.
Palestinian reaction
Palestinian resistance movements Islamic Jihad and Hamas issued separate statements expressing concern over the news of the Iranian president's helicopter crash. Hamas expressed solidarity with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian people and government, saying it was following the developments of the incident with concern.
Islamic Jihad also expresses solidarity with the Iranian nation and declares the resistance movement for the security of the Iranian president and his companions.
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said in a message that this movement follows with great concern the news of the crash of the Iranian president's helicopter.
4194*4399
|
Sources
2/ https://en.irna.ir/news/85482753/World-reacts-to-Iran-president-s-helicopter-crash
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The world reacts to the crash of the Iranian president's helicopter
- Wisconsin Rapids Boys Tennis shut down by Reedsburg
- Bride-to-be sparks fury over her absolutely ridiculous dress rules
- President puts museums in the spotlight
- US troops will complete withdrawal from Niger by mid-September, Pentagon says
- Does Northwestern know how to party?
- Bears take on Washington, Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament
- Jake Gyllenhaal channels Boys II Men in SNL musical monologue
- Tapper presses Crockett about Marjorie Taylor Greene's appearance in his counterattack
- They reveal the cause of death of Brian McCardie, famous film and television actor
- Google Cloud Batch V1 client
- Boston's professional women's hockey team plays Game 1 in front of a sold-out crowd