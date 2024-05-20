The world reacts to the crash of the Iranian president's helicopter

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyef, who together with Raisi inaugurated the joint Qiz Qalasi dam on the border between the two countries on Sunday, expressed concern over the incident and announced that Bakus was ready to help Iran.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry expressed its shock in a message posted on its X account. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Raisi, Minister Amirabdollahian and anyone believed to be at the site. As rescue operations continue, Armenia, as a close neighbor and friend of Iran, is ready to provide all necessary support.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed sympathy and said he was following developments in the incident. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority also announced that it had sent a team to Iran to assist in the search and rescue operation for Raisi and his entourage.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Parliament Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq issued separate messages, expressing deep concern over the incident involving President Raisi and his entourage. They prayed for Raisi and expressed solidarity with the Iranian nation in these difficult times.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a message on social media platform

Afghanistan also reacted. The ruling Taliban government's Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram page that it was monitoring information regarding the Iranian president and his accompanying team, expressing hope that they would be found as quickly as possible.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid expressed concern and said he had discussed the incident with the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad. He also had a telephone conversation with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and wished good luck to President Raisi and his accompanying delegation on behalf of the Iraqi government and people.

Separately, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Soudani also ordered the Iraqi Interior Ministry and the Red Crescent Society as well as other relevant agencies to provide Iran with the necessary services for help find President Raisi's missing helicopter.

The Iraqi Red Crescent announced that it had prepared 10 search and rescue teams and was ready to send them by air to help search for the helicopter carrying the Iranian president.

Senior officials from the Iraqi Kurdistan region also reacted. President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued separate messages, expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and praying for the well-being of everyone on board the plane.

Saudi Arabia also expressed deep concern and announced its readiness to help Iran.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement its concern over the accident of the Iranian president's helicopter and underlined Cairo's solidarity with Tehran.

The Saudi government is following with great concern what has been circulating in the media regarding the helicopter carrying Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and an accompanying delegation. We reaffirm that Saudi Arabia stands with the sister Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult circumstances, the Foreign Ministry said. said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry wished health to Iranian President Raisi and his companions. The ministry also expressed its sympathy to the Iranian government and people over this tragedy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates announced in a statement that it was following with great concern the announcement of the crash of a helicopter carrying the Iranian president and his delegation. The ministry expressed Abu Dhabi's full willingness to provide all support to Tehran in search and rescue operations.

Oman, in a statement published by the country's official news agency, expressed deep concern over the crash of the helicopter carrying the Iranian president and said it was ready to offer any assistance Tehran needs .

Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Yemen, Russia and Venezuela also expressed concern and said they stood with the Iranian nation. The countries also expressed their willingness to support the Islamic Republic.

The United States and the European Union said they were monitoring the situation and following reports of the air incident involving the Iranian president as well as the foreign minister and other members of their team.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a message: “I am following the news regarding the helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation through the crisis cell and the embassy in Tehran.

Tajani added that he also kept Prime Minister Georgia Maloney informed of developments related to the crash landing of the helicopter carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister and their accompanying delegation.

European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenari also said the bloc was activating its rapid response service in response to a request from Iran.

At Iran's request for assistance, we are activating the EU's Copernicus EMS rapid response mapping service due to the helicopter crash believed to be carrying Iran's president and his foreign minister, said Lenari on X, using #EUSolidarity at the end of her post.

Palestinian reaction

Palestinian resistance movements Islamic Jihad and Hamas issued separate statements expressing concern over the news of the Iranian president's helicopter crash. Hamas expressed solidarity with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian people and government, saying it was following the developments of the incident with concern.

Islamic Jihad also expresses solidarity with the Iranian nation and declares the resistance movement for the security of the Iranian president and his companions.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said in a message that this movement follows with great concern the news of the crash of the Iranian president's helicopter.

