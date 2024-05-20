Judge Markandey Katju: The Man in Blue





By Justice Markandey Katju-

Judge Markandey Katju

(Justice Markandey Katju is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and former chairman of the Press Council of India. The views expressed are his own)

Something happened yesterday in Pakistan that fascinated the whole country and was simply incredible. A 70-year-old man dressed in blue clothes was seen on a screen in Court Number 1 of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (the courtroom of the Chief Justice), a scene that electrified the entire nation.

The photo was of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appearing in court virtually. No live broadcast of his appearance has been authorized by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa (who is known to be a toad of the Pakistani establishment and a servant of it), although he allows live streaming of other proceedings from its court. It was a lawyer who clandestinely took the photo on his laptop when it appeared momentarily on the screen, and it went viral across Pakistan. A police investigation was ordered into this matter, as if a heinous crime had been committed.

The photo went viral all over Pakistan and everyone watched it.

Despite being imprisoned first in Attock and then in Adiala, on fabricated and ridiculous charges since August last year, Imran Khan has become an icon and an idea that has gripped the masses in Pakistan and has the support of more than 90% of the Pakistani population. (as all opinion polls indicate).

Even from inside the prison, Imran Khan is waging a heroic and courageous struggle to restore democracy to Pakistan and end the nightmarish fascist reign of terror unleashed on the people by the army across Pakistan after the May 9 incidents 2023 (which many claim). were staged).

In massively rigged parliamentary elections on February 8 this year, he was deprived of more than half of the seats he would have easily won and become prime minister again. The Pakistani army hates him, as is evident from the recent press conference of DGI SPR Major General (now Lieutenant General) Ahmed Sharif, who called Imran Khan's party, the PTI, ” intishari tola” (band of troublemakers), from “siyasi balwais” (politics). creators of chaos), etc. which were based on “jhooth”, “fareb” and “makkar”.

The military hates him because he insists that it be under civilian control and accountability, something the generals, with their enormous ill-gotten wealth, are unwilling to part with.

The US government also appears to hate Imran Khan, who has often criticized it, for example for forcing the then Pakistani government to send Pakistani troops to Afghanistan, where many of them were killed. His visit to Moscow and meeting with President Putin was also seen as a hostile act by the Americans. He also said that Americans often treat Pakistanis like slaves, a remark that could not have pleased him.

Despite all these difficulties, Imran Khan's spirit is unyielding, as the photo reveals.

There will be no peace in Pakistan until new free and fair elections are held under the supervision of the UN or other reputable international agency, with the army strictly confined to its barracks and the whoever wins is allowed to form the government.

If this is not done, an era of large-scale violence in the form of popular guerrilla warfare against the army will sooner or later arise in Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indicanews.com/justice-markandey-katju-the-man-in-blue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos