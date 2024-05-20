Xi Jinping welcomes Vladimir Putin Beijing. Perfect symbiosis and risk of false notes. – Information and news China







On May 16, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the Great Palace of the People in Beijing.

*

On May 16 and 17, after having stabbed the wounds of hesitant European solidarity in Belgrade and Budapest, Xi Jinping welcomed Vladimir Putin in Beijing. All observers noted the spectacular alchemy of their personal sympathies.

From the first day, their joint press release affirmed the perfect resilience of their affinities, both private and strategic. “ Sino-Russian relations, which have become a priority for us, have stood the test of rapid changes in the world. They are now experiencing the best period in their history. »

We must face the facts, less than ten days after his visit to Lycée where the French President hoped he could exert influence to curb Moscow's aggressiveness in Ukraine, Xi Jinping publicly displayed an impressive complicity with Vladimir Putin, while on the ground in Kharkiv, the insistent resilience The Russian army was exerting strong pressure on the Ukrainian army, which was short on ammunition and had reached the limits of its human resources.

The unifying ferment of American vindictiveness.

After the promises of emergency support of 2 Mds of $ Ukraine by Antony Blinken passing kyiv on May 14, May 17, the day after the arrival in Beijing, of V. Putin accompanied by his new Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov and his predecessor Sergei Shoigu, promoted to Secretary of the Security Council, the White House, further fueled Xi Jinping's anger, mechanically reducing his willingness to deal with the West.

Following a wave of doublings (sometimes triplings) of customs duties imposed on the Chinese sectors of aluminum, electric vehicles, lithium batteries, rare metals, cranes or port handling equipment and even rubber surgical gloves , a decision signed by Joe Biden blocked the importation into the United States of textile products from 26 new Chinese companies operating in Xinjiang, accused of imposing forced labor on a workforce from the Ughur population.

The sanctions brought to 65 the number of companies sanctioned by Washington within the framework of the “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act”, which Beijing repeats is only an instrument of America to “destabilize” the province of Xinjiang and “slow down China’s development”.

For the Chinese elites, the measure took on a catastrophic symbolic dimension in a context where, against Beijing, the infamous blame of “genocide” weighs (however not taken up by the UN, – read: China, the West and the Ughurs), when by elsewhere, 51 countries accuse him of “crimes against humanity”.

Xi Jinping and V. Putin, whose economies are very complementary, China in search of energy and raw materials, Russia importing a long list of products from Chinese industry and agriculture, have already met more than forty times.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, they have met four times as their exploding exchanges reached $240 billion, exceeding the target of $200 billion that the two set when they met in 2023.

The summit of May 16 and 17 confirmed their strategic proximity, marked both by their autocratic vision of governance, their promise to strengthen their military relations and the common project of reshuffling the cards of the global balance of power to the detriment of the West and Washington.

To this end, they not only rally the enlarged BRICS, including Iran, the third pillar of a three-way alliance between Moscow, Beijing and Thran, fierce adversaries of America (read: China, Iran, United States: Beijing advantage. A look back at the long history between Persia, Iran of the Ayatollahs and China & BRICS Johannesburg, symbol of the contestation of America and the West), but also the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which is also increasing enemies of America (read: The G7 in Qubec and the OCS Qingdao, the two rival poles of the world) to which the “ Global South “.

Their strategic complicity is also fueled by their common aversion to the sanctions imposed on them by Washington and those Westerners who follow America.

However, despite the staging of flawless collusion under external pressure from Washington, which accuses Beijing of circumventing sanctions against Moscow, it is likely that their ulterior motives do not entirely coincide.

An anti-Western strategic connivance with reservations.

At a time when he is increasing his military pressure in the Kharkiv region, Vladimir Putin undoubtedly wants Xi Jinping not to reduce deliveries of dual civil and military equipment. At the same time, it seeks to establish the bilateral relationship on reciprocal dependence over the long term and cement it with large-scale strategic trade agreements.

Next to MAE Lavrov, Serguei Chogu and the economist Andrei R. Belousov, new minister of defense expert on China, former number two of a Commission for the promotion of Sino-Russian exchanges, appeared five vice-ministers, the leaders of Rosatom, pillar of nuclear energy, those of the space agency Roscosmos, and Alexander Novak, in charge of Russian oil and gas, including the development of the gas pipeline “ Power of Siberia 2. “.

This is where the problem lies.

Colossal structure which, from the site of the Yamal peninsula encroaching largely on the Arctic, crosses Siberia to China via Mongolia which worries Beijing, which fears that passing through a third country will open the way to external pressures -, the gas pipeline “ Power of Siberia 2 » which plans to deliver 50 billion m annually3 of gas China is the subject of intense Chinese pressure to obtain a massive concession on the price of m3.

If the ultimate intentions and the strategy of V. Putin's Russia, in search of a major ally whose economic power is eight times greater than its own, are quite clear, those of Xi Jinping, also engaged in challenging the West, are, in these times of economic slowdown, confused by the need to manage its Western export markets.

Read our articles which describe the tensions between China and Europe China-EU. Misery of Europe as a power, balance of power and pretense, Chinese efforts to preserve the American market: Restoring Western confidence, the regime's insistent priority.

At the same time, Beijing half-heartedly staged Li Hui's mission to Europe who tried, without success, to convince Europe of Chinese neutrality in the war in Ukraine. Read: Olaf Scholz's grand cart in China).





• Comment on this article

• To read in the same section

In Pakistan, Chinese victims of terrorists again

Munich: Misery of Europe-power and Sino-Russian strategy of chaos

In Myanmar, Beijing's pragmatism grapples with the chaos of a civil war

New Silk Roads. Fragility and adjustments