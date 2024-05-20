Jokowi introduces Prabowo as president-elect at the 10th World Water Forum





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo introduced Prabowo Subianto as president-elect during his opening speech at the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) in Bali on Monday, May 20. He reassured thousands of delegates that Prabowo would continue the country's commitment to contributing to global water management. Prabowo, who was present, stood up when his name was called by the president. The participants greeted the introduction with applause. Jokowi also mentioned that Prabowo is currently Minister of Defense. “Thank you, Pak Prabowo,” Jokowi expressed. World leaders were present at the 10th World Water Forum, including Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof and Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Papua New Guinea John Rosso. The high-level conference also brought together the President of the WWF, Loïc Fauchon, the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dennis Francis, then President of Hungary 2012-2022, János Áder, the special envoy of France, Barbara Pompili, and the special envoy from the Netherlands, Meike van. Ginneken. After the meetings, delegates explore the Taman Hutan Raya (Tahura) I Gusti Ngurah Rai mangrove forest. The agenda of the third day will end with the cultural parade of the Bali collection. The World Water Forum is a global conference aimed at strengthening cooperation to address water and sanitation challenges. As host country, Indonesia presented the theme “Water for Shared Prosperity”. In his speech, Jokowi also highlighted the importance of water as a source of life and a symbol of balance and harmony. He said water could also trigger a disaster if it is not well managed. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Pick: Jokowi to open 10th World Water Forum in Bali; Elon Musk will be present Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

