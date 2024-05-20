Jokowi shows off his water management achievements at WWF Bali









Badung – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) showed his achievements in water management while attending the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) in Nusa Dua, Bali. He claims to have built 42 dams covering 1.18 million hectares of irrigation network during the nearly 10 years of government. “We also use water to build a floating PLTS in the Cirata Reservoir, the largest floating PLTS in Southeast Asia,” Jokowi said in Nusa Dua, Bali, Monday (20/5/2024). Jokowi said the 10th WWF was strategic to revitalize real action and commitment of member countries to achieve integrated water resources management. He also explained several new initiatives, such as the creation of World Lakes Day and the creation of an Asia-Pacific Center of Excellence. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “(Then) sustainable water management in small island countries and promotion of water-related projects,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said the role of water is very central in human life. He cited World Bank data that estimates water shortages could slow economic growth by 6 percent through 2050. The former mayor of Solo also spoke of the water shortage which could trigger wars and cause disasters. “Too much water neither too little waterboth of which can be a problem for the world,” he said. Indonesia, Jokowi said, encourages three things when it comes to sustainable water management. First, strengthen the principles of solidarity and inclusion to achieve common solutions, particularly for small island countries and those facing water scarcity. Second, empower hydro-diplomacy for concrete and innovative cooperation, avoiding competition in the management of cross-border water resources. “Third, strengthen political leadership “as the key to the success of various collaborations towards sustainable water security,” he concluded. Watch the video “President Jokowi opens the 10th WWF in Bali: No water, no life, no growth”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] Watch DetikPagi live: (yws/gsp)

