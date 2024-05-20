



Columns Bernd Ziesemer

Xi Jinping loses Europe's trust

Capital columnist Bernd Ziesemer © Martin Kress

European investors' distrust of China is growing rapidly. But President Xi Jinping's regime is trying to suppress reality Xi Jinping is making a huge mistake, as we saw in three examples last week. During his visit to France, the Chinese dictator pleaded for more economic cooperation with the EU, during his subsequent visit to Hungary for the special relations with the Union's famous veto power, and during his pompous welcome for the Russian war criminal Vladimir Putin for the close solidarity of the new Eastern bloc against the West. Xi wants everything at once. But in the end, this calculation does not hold water. China must decide whether it wants more cooperation with a united Europe or more confrontation. Xi cannot have both at the same time. Distrust of the growing arrogance of Beijing's power is growing. And relations between Europe and China are eroding where they were previously most stable: on the economic basis. The latest survey of members of the European Chamber of Commerce in China speaks for itself: only twelve percent of companies surveyed consider the People's Republic to be a preferred destination for their future investments. The majority of European companies are no longer focused on expansion and a third are no longer reinvesting their profits in local business as much as in the past. A quarter divert planned investment funds to other regions, notably to Southeast Asian countries and Europe. In addition to weak demand and domestic industry overcapacity, European companies mainly cite the Chinese government's erratic and non-transparent policies as a driving factor behind their growing reluctance. 55 percent of respondents describe the growing politicization of economic relations as worrying. The regime's attempts to keep European businesses on the straight and narrow by relaxing visa rules or taking individual steps to open the market apparently come too late and do not change enough. Europe distances itself from China

Xi Jinping's hopes of pitting Europeans against Americans and thus avoiding growing pressure from the United States are not being realized. Even if the EU does not immediately accept all the sanctions and trade restrictions imposed by Washington, it also tends to distance itself. Even in Germany, where Chancellor Olaf Scholz still puts up the strongest resistance to a more critical policy towards China, the tide is turning against Xi. The most recent example is the federal government's veto against the takeover of MAN's turbine division. China-Handel

How US anti-China tariffs are putting Europe under pressure The United States wants to protect itself from cheap Chinese imports by applying punitive tariffs. Washington's policy of isolation worries Brussels: Europe continues to debate its position on imports from China and fears negative diversion effects Putin's ever-increasing support fundamentally contradicts European interests. Almost no one in the EU seriously believes in the fairy tale that China is a neutral mediator who does not take sides in the war against Ukraine. Europeans must feel like they have been mocked when Xi sells his wartime alliance with the Russians as a global anchor of stability in a chaotic world. Without solidarity with Putin, the war would already be lost for Russia. You can only get past this idea if you suppress reality, like Xi Jinping's old friend Victor Orban in Budapest. Bernd Ziesemer is a Capital columnist. The business journalist was editor-in-chief of Handelsblatt from 2002 to 2010. He then served as managing director of the Corporate Publishing division of the publishing house Hoffmann & Campe until 2014. Ziesemer's column appears regularly on Capital.de . You can follow him on Twitter here consequences.

