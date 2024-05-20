Here are the main foreign news at 5 p.m.





FGN27: CHINA-PROPERTY-SALVAGE*China allocates billions of dollars to bail out its crisis-hit real estate sectorBeijing: After long hesitations, China has finally announced measures to deal with the near collapse of its gigantic real estate sector in allocating billions of dollars to buy back unsold goods. houses and buy up unused land to resurrect its bankrupt real estate sector, which was once the mainstay of its economic growth.

FGN15: PAK-IMRAN-GRAFTFelevated corruption allegations leveled against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran KhanIslamabad: Pakistan's accountability watchdog has leveled fresh allegations of corruption against jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of “illegally” possessing and selling seven high-value watches and 10 other valuable gifts were linked to the deposit of state gifts when he was in power, media reported on Sunday.

FGN11: LANKA-UN REPORTSri Lanka questions UN human rights report on enforced disappearancesColombo: Sri Lanka has questioned the timing and mandate of a report released this week by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in which he called on the country's government to ensure that those responsible for forced disappearances committed during the armed conflict with the LTTE are held accountable.

FGN8: PAK-DAR-INDIA-TRADETrade relations with India suspended due to high customs duties: Pakistan Foreign MinisterIslamabad: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that trade relations between Islamabad and New Delhi are remained suspended since 2019 due to the imposition of “heavy customs duties by India on imports from Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

FGN5: POLITICS NEPAL-LDNepal Prime Minister Prachanda confident of winning Monday's confidence voteKathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' expressed confidence that he would win the confidence vote in the House of Representatives representatives on Monday, days after a coalition partner withdrew support for its government.*

