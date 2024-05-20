Jokowi presents Indonesia's four initiatives at the World Water Forum





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlighted four new initiatives proposed by Indonesia as host of the 10th World Water Forum during the high-level meeting held in Nusa Dua on Monday , Bali. “The first initiative is the establishment of World Lakes Day,” Jokowi said in his speech opening the meeting. Furthermore, Indonesia encourages the creation of a center of excellence in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the third initiative, Indonesia encourages sustainable water management in small island countries, while the fourth initiative concerns the promotion of water-related projects. In his speech, the Head of State also highlighted several consistent aspects that must continue to be encouraged, including the strengthening of the principles of solidarity and inclusion to achieve common solutions, particularly for small island countries and those who are experiencing water shortages. Second, Indonesia also continues to strengthen “hydropower diplomacy” for practical and innovative cooperation, avoiding competition in the management of cross-border water resources, he added. Third, Indonesia is constantly strengthening “political leadership” as the key to the success of various collaborations for sustainable water security. Addressing the heads of state present at the meeting, Jokowi stressed that the role of water is very central in human life. According to the president, water shortage can trigger wars and be a source of disaster. Additionally, too much or too little water can be a problem for the planet. Jokowi said the 10th World Water Forum is strategic to revitalize real action and common commitment in achieving integrated water resources management. “Water is not just a natural product but the product of a collaboration that unites us. Joint efforts are therefore necessary to protect it. Therefore, I hereby declare that the session of the 10th Meeting of High level of the World Water Forum is open,” he said. opening the session. The high-level meeting was attended by world leaders, including Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof and Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, John Rosso. Other participants were the president of the World Water Council (WWC), Loïc Fauchon; Dennis Francis, President of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly; former Hungarian President Janos Ader; French special envoy Barbara Pompili; and Dutch special envoy Meike van Ginneken. Related news: Subak in Bali means local wisdom in water care: Jokowi

Related News: House Speaker Highlights Contrasts Between Military and Water Budgets

Related news: President highlights Indonesia's achievements in water infrastructure Translator: Mentari Dwi G, Resinta Sulistiyandari

Publisher: Azis Kurmala

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/313872/jokowi-conveys-indonesias-four-initiatives-at-world-water-forum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos