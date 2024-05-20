PM Modi calls for voting in record numbers today in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2024: Women, young voters must “

Connect with us

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: To ensure maximum turnout in the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters whose constituencies are participating in phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections to turn out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote . Prime Minister Modi has placed special emphasis on young voters and women voters.

As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we urge all those whose constituencies are voting today to vote in record numbers. I specially appeal to women and young voters to exercise their right to vote,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin at 7 am today. After the outcome of voting for 379 Lok Sabha seats in the last four phases of the general elections, 49 seats in 8 states will be voted on today, Monday, May 20. People from fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, thirteen in Maharashtra and seven in West Bengal. , five each in Bihar and Odisha, and three in Jharkhand will vote today. Besides, the seats of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will also vote.

According to the Election Commission of India, the overall turnout for the four phases of the Lok Sabha elections stood at 66.95 percent. The major electoral battles that would take place today in Uttar Pradesh are in Amethi for Smriti Irani, Rae Bareli for Rahul Gandhi, Lucknow for Rajnath Singh, Kaiserganj for Karan Bhushan Singh. In Bihar, voters will decide the fate of Rohini Acharya in Saran and Chirag Paswan in Hajipur. Other key constituencies to watch out for are Mumbai North for Piyush Goyal, Mumbai North Central contested by Ujjwal Nikam and Baramulla, contested by Omar Abdullah. In Odisha, voters will exercise their franchise for the general elections as well as the National Assembly elections. The state will witness Lok Sabha elections in 49 constituencies, along with voting in its other 35 Assembly constituencies.

Published: May 20, 2024, 06:48 IST

