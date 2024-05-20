KPRA continues to crack down on non-compliant taxpayers – Business & Finance





PESHAWAR: To improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) continued its crackdown on business premises of violating taxpayers in Peshawar, on the directives of DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal.

A team from KPRA Peshawar including Deputy Collector Khalid Mansoor, Deputy Collector Roohullah Khan, Deputy Collector Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Collector Muhammad Imran Khan, Inspector Muhammad Afzal Abid, Auditor Hadi Hussain Bangash and Auditor Sikandar Hayat raided a restaurant located in Peshawar Saddar. Cantonment zone and confiscated his file, said a press release on Sunday.

On the directives of Fouzia Iqbal, the KPRA launched a crackdown on recalcitrant taxpayers across the province.

In this regard, the KPRA team confiscated the records of a large restaurant located in the Cantt area of ​​Saddar. The restaurant had already received notices and its management had been asked to submit its files to KPRA. However, they failed to respond to the notices, after which the KPRA team conducted a raid on the restaurant and confiscated its file, in accordance with KPRA rules and regulations, for review.

DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal said that tax evasion would not be tolerated at any cost and I would inform all the violating taxpayers to start cooperating with the KPRA team and ensure full tax compliance to avoid lawsuits. She said they were observing continued non-compliance from many taxpayers in other areas of Peshawar and that despite KPRA issuing several notices, some hotels and restaurants were still non-compliant, after which the repression was launched.

She said KPRA teams will not only confiscate their records but also opt for seizing bank accounts and even sealing businesses if restaurant and hotel owners continue to evade taxes. and remain in a situation of non-compliance.

To avoid strict actions from the KPRA, all registrants who have failed to deposit tax, made short payments, failed to issue proper sales tax invoices, or underreported their sales must settle their obligations tax and deposit the tax due as soon as possible, DG KPRA said.

