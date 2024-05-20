Politics
Indonesia-Sentris Achieving justice, prosperity and fairness across Indonesia
The term Indonesia-Centric is one of the goals that the current government led by President Joko Widodo wants to achieve. In his speeches at different times, President Joko Widodo often mentions that currently Indonesia is transforming to become Indonesia-centric, and no longer Java-centric.
What is Indonesia-Centric? The Indonesia-centric concept that President Joko Widodo intends here is a development concept that not only focuses on one region, but also extends to remote villages throughout Indonesia. Apart from this, the Indonesia-Centric concept also prioritizes the 3T categories, namely Frontier, Outermost and Disadvantaged.
The term Indonesia-Sentris can be translated as unequal development and well-being in Indonesia. In practice, development and investment is focused only on the island of Java (Java-Sentris), but it has currently moved to become Indonesia-Sentris. With this, President Joko Widodo firmly stated that Indonesia is not only known for Java, but also from Sabang to Merauke, from Miangas to Rote Island.
One such development is infrastructure, such as the construction of the Trans-Sumatra toll road, Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, even Papua. The Archipelago National Capital (IKN) is also part of the government's efforts to achieve Indonesia-Centricity. With this infrastructure development, it is hoped that development and prosperity can be distributed equitably to remote areas that were previously difficult to access and left behind. The distribution of logistics and other needs should also become more fluid.
In this way, previously neglected areas will be able to open up and increase their economic potential, create employment opportunities and reduce poverty. This also creates not only equitable food security, but also national resilience that can bring positive results for the Indonesian people, as well as connected access between regions and between provinces, priority development of road, rail, port infrastructure and underwater roads.
President Joko Widodo's view also explains that Indonesia-Sentris is also a real form of government whose presence is felt quite widely throughout Indonesia. As he declared in his inauguration speech on October 20, 2014.
The government I lead will ensure that every person, across the country, feels the presence of government services.
In the RPJMN 2015-2019, the government also plans to add seven special economic zones (KEK), namely North Sumatra, South Sumatra, Banten, West Nusa Tenggara, North Sulawesi, East Kalimantan and Maluku, as an axis of economic growth outside Java. increase regional productivity. Additionally, the government is also prioritizing the development of 13 new industrial zones such as Kuala Tanjung, Batu Licin, Konawe, Teluk Bintuni, Buli and Morowali.
Apart from this, part of Indonesia-Sentris is the maritime concept in viewing the sea as unifying the nation. This was manifested in President Joko Widodo's inauguration speech in 2014, who said that we must work as hard as possible to restore Indonesia as a maritime country. The oceans, seas, straits and bays are the future of our civilization. For too long we have turned our backs on the sea, the oceans, the straits and the bays.
Indonesia is the largest archipelago country in the world. Even in his speech at the East Asia Summit on November 13, 2015, it was claimed that President Joko Widodo wants to make Indonesia the maritime axis of the world. Indonesia has great potential to become the global maritime axis, because Indonesia is located between the two continents of Asia and Australia, between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, and between the countries of South Asia -East. To achieve this, it goes without saying that port access and facilities in Indonesia must be adequate and in line with international standards.
Echoing Indonesia-Sentris is a political policy whose presence aims so that the government can be felt in every corner of Indonesia so that justice, prosperity and equality can reach all Indonesians without having to be limited by distance, time and place. This is in line with the spirit of Nawacita that Indonesia should be able to change and become a politically sovereign, economically independent and culturally distinctive country.
