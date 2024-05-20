Xi Jinping emphasizes improving modern tourism systems, building strong tourism sector





Xinhua 05/20/2024 08:46 Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to improve modern tourism systems and accelerate China's transformation into a tourism-strong country. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an instruction on work related to the tourism sector. (Xinhua/Chen Bin) In his instruction, Xi said China has fostered the development of the world's largest domestic tourism market, and become the largest source of international tourists as well as a leading destination. China's tourism sector has increasingly become a strategic and emerging pillar industry that improves people's well-being and sense of happiness, Xi noted, stressing that China has successfully charted a tourism development path endowed with its own characteristics. According to Xi, tourism development faces new opportunities and new challenges in the new march of the new era. He called for the adoption of a holistic approach to government and market, supply and demand, protection and development, national and international markets, and development and security. He stressed the importance of developing the tourism sector to further promote economic development, highlight China's image and strengthen exchanges between civilizations. All regions and departments should promote the quality development of the tourism industry through concrete actions, and ensure its stable and sustainable growth, Xi said. A national meeting on the development of the tourism sector was held on Friday in Beijing. At the meeting, Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Public Information Department of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed Xi's important instruction and delivered a speech. Urging efforts to study and implement Xi's instruction and important remarks on the development of the tourism sector, Li called for protecting cultural heritage and ecological resources, strengthening the level of supply and quality of services, as well as deepening international cooperation and exchanges in tourism. (Web Editor: Ying Xie, Yishuang Liu) read also:

