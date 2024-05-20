Speech by President Joko Widodo at the opening of the 10th World Water Forum in 2024





at Bali International Convention Center (BICC), Badung Regency, Bali Province

Your Excellencies, leaders of countries, leaders of international organizations, President of the World Water Council, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, distinguished guests and guests.

Welcome to Bali. It is an honor for Indonesia to host the 10th World Water Forum to strengthen common commitment and formulate concrete actions for inclusive and sustainable water management. We can imagine that of the 72 percent of the earth's surface covered by water, only 1 percent is accessible and used for drinking water and sanitation purposes. Even in 2050, 500 million small farmers, who contribute 80 percent of the world's food, are predicted to be most vulnerable to drought. Without water, there is no food, no peace, no life. No water, no life, no growth. Water must therefore be well managed because each drop is very precious. Honorable,

As a country with 65 percent of its land area under water, Indonesia is rich in local wisdom in water management, from along the coastline, from river banks to lake shores. Our society has a cultural value towards water, including the Subak irrigation system in Bali, practiced since the 11th century and recognized as a world cultural heritage. Apart from that, for the Balinese people, water is a glory that contains spiritual and cultural values ​​that must be managed together. This is in line with our theme this year, namely “Water for Shared Prosperity”, which can be interpreted as three fundamental principles, namely avoiding competition, prioritizing equality and inclusive cooperation, and supporting peace and shared prosperity, all three of which can only be achieved in a single word. The key is collaboration. In Indonesia, collaboration has been key to success in restoring the Citarum River, as well as developing green energy from floating solar panels in the Cirata Reservoir, which is the largest in South Asia -East and the third in the world. Honorable,

As we gather in Bali today, Indonesia of course hopes that the world can continuously join forces to strengthen the commitment to collaboration to overcome global water challenges. Let's preserve our water today for shared prosperity tomorrow. And, regarding continuity, my term as president will end in October. On this auspicious occasion, let me introduce to you the President-elect of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, currently Minister of Defense, who will continue Indonesia's commitment to contribute to global water management. Terima kasih, Pak Prabowo. Honorable,

Water is the source of life, water is also a symbol of balance and harmony. However, if not managed properly, water can also be a source of disaster. And, speaking bismillahirrahmanirrahim, I declare the 10th World Water Forum officially open. THANKS. Source: https://setkab.go.id/pembukaan-forum-air-sedunia-ke-10-tahun-2024-di-bali-international-convention-center-bicc-kabupaten-badung-provinsi-bali-20-mei- 2024/

