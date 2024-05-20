World leaders react to the death of Iranian Raisi

Pakistan declared one day of mourning and Lebanon three days of mourning, as governments expressed condolences to Iran after the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

The Iranian officials were returning from the Iran-Azerbaijan border when the helicopter crashed on Sunday. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday he was deeply shocked by the heavy losses suffered by the brother and friend Islamic Republic of Iran and its people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Raisi as an exceptional politician.

“Raisi was an exceptional politician whose entire life was dedicated to serving his homeland,” Putin said. “As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good-neighborly relations between our countries.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Raisi's death tragic and said the Chinese people had lost a good friend, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed solidarity with Iran and said Syria was working with Raisi to ensure that strategic relations between Syria and Iran continue to flourish.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi expressed Egypt's solidarity with the Iranian leaders and people in this great loss.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Raisi a valuable colleague and brother.

“As a colleague who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his tenure, I remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude,” Erdogan said on social media.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the development and said India stood with Iran in this time of sadness.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed great sorrow and sorrow.

UAE President bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the UAE stands in solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was deeply saddened by Raisi's death, calling him an excellent human being, defender of the sovereignty of his people and an unconditional friend of our country.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Raisi embodied a deep commitment to the well-being of his people and the dignity of his nation, which represents a proud and rich civilization rooted in the principles of Islam.

European Council President Charles Michel said the European Union expressed its sincere condolences.

Our thoughts are with the families, said Michel.

Some information on this story comes from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.