PM Modi predicts post-election stock market rally: ability to take risks





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has implemented sustained economic reforms over the last 10 years and the stock market will set new records after June 4, the counting day for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections which are currently in progress. PM Modi on stock exchange: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Bishnupur, West Bengal. (PTI) The Prime Minister said NDTV that the BJP government has always encouraged and launched several entrepreneurship-friendly policies, adding, “We have carried out maximum economic reforms and encouraged entrepreneurship-friendly policies. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Speaking about the growing number of young people becoming investors, he said: I think citizens should have some risk-taking ability as they become more experienced investors. Follow all LIVE election updates here PM Modi on PSU stocks Several public sector undertakings (PSUs) have seen a meteoric rise in the stock markets and touched an all-time high on the back of massive profits, Prime Minister Modi said citing the example of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). “Imagine they (the opposition) are trying to spread fear among the workers, but look how well HAL is doing,” he said. This comes as HAL reported a 52 percent rise in net profit which reached 4,308 crore for the January-March quarter. HAL's operating revenue also increased by 18 percent to 14,768.70 crore in the fourth quarter of 12,494 crore in the same period last year. The Prime Minister told NDTV: “It is not my habit to work only to attract media attention… I do not work in small steps. I like to work holistically and globally. I said it from the Red Fort and I repeat it: our time has come. This is the time of Bharat. We cannot let this opportunity pass us by. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest news and developments in India and around the world with the Hindustan Times News Desk. From politics and policy to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and world affairs, we have you covered. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/how-will-stock-market-be-after-lok-sabha-elections-results-pm-modis-response-101716171906506.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos