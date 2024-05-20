Prabowo to contribute to global water management efforts, says Jokowi





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Monday that his successor Prabowo Subianto will continue Indonesia's commitment to help the world better manage its water resources. Jokowi was then kicking off the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, which was attended by some world leaders and American business tycoon Elon Musk. As his speech drew to a close, Jokowi introduced Prabowo to the high-profile crowd. Jokowi – who initially spoke in Indonesian – quickly switched to English when speaking about the president-elect. Prabowo also rose from his seat to greet the applauding audience. “Regarding continuity, in October, my mandate as president will end. On this auspicious occasion, let me introduce to you the President-elect of Indonesia: Mr. Prabowo Subianto, who is currently Minister of Defense,” Jokowi said at the forum. “[Mr. Prabowo] will continue Indonesia's commitment to contribute to global water management. Thank you, Mr. Prabowo [thank you, Mr. Prabowo]“, Jokowi said. Water makes up 65 percent of Indonesia's archipelagic territories, according to Jokowi. The two-term president then explained how cooperation had enabled Indonesia to advance in water management and green energy development. This includes the collaborative project to restore the heavily polluted Citarum River. Another typical example is the Cirata floating solar power plant in West Java, a project supported by Emirati investments. Jokowi called the Cirata facility the largest floating solar power plant in Southeast Asia. It is also the third largest of its type in the world. “We can interpret the forum theme “Water for Shared Prosperity” according to three fundamental principles. The first is to avoid competition and encourage equality. The second is to maintain inclusive cooperation, including the use of innovative technologies and financing. Last but not least, it is about supporting shared peace and prosperity,” Jokowi said. “These three principles can only be achieved with one key word, namely collaboration,” Jokowi said, while adding that water could have disastrous consequences if not managed well. President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo kicks off the 10th World Water Forum in Bali on May 20, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprilio Akbar) Prabowo – alongside Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming as vice president – ​​will come to power in October. Prabowo, who is also a former general, has vowed to continue Jokowi's policies, although he recently said his military experience would not affect his leadership style. According to Prabowo's manifesto, the president-elect wants to help Indonesia achieve water self-sufficiency, including by ending rehabilitation projects that harm the ecosystem and the environment. Keywords: Keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/prabowo-to-help-global-water-management-efforts-jokowi-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos