Xi Jinping and Putin: These signs reveal the bromance of autocrats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Beijing against cooperating with Russia. Xi Jinping gave the American the cold shoulder and Vladimir Putin was deliberately presented as an old friend.

Putin's first visit in his fifth and likely final term takes him to Beijing in the early days. The reception of Xi Jinping is a production like nothing we have ever seen before. Especially considering Beijing's frugal efforts with Chancellor Scholz and US Foreign Minister Blinken.

In Beijing, there is a court ceremony which is strictly observed. The difference in appreciation becomes visible as soon as the plane descends onto the tarmac. While the West makes do with a sparse crew, Putin gets a full welcome with a brilliant motorcycle squadron.

The visit was made exciting by things that we didn't necessarily expect. FDP defense expert Marie-Agnès Strack-Zimmermann said of Sergei Shoigu, who lost his post as defense minister following the cabinet reshuffle, that he was interrupted and that she should be happy that Putin didn't have him thrown out the window. Today, the man believed to have been shot sat to the right of Kremlin leader Putin at one of the most important meetings for Russia.

Xi Jinping's calculated moves



Xi Jinping's production emphasized the personal friendship between the two autocrats. A relationship that Xi Jinping has sought and promoted since the first meeting. And this manifested itself not mainly in the number of motorcycles or guards, but in emotions and escapes. Small things have big meaning. A few weeks ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tried to block Beijing's leaders from closer military cooperation with Russia during a visit to China. Blinken had threatened new sanctions against Chinese companies that supply Russia's defense industry. The reaction was immediate. Before the meeting with Foreign Minister Blinken, Xi Jinping asked an aide when “he” would leave. You can hardly express your disdain more clearly than in this flimsy “leaked” video. Other informal scenes are scattered throughout Putin's visit. For example, the brief joint nod of the two chief bodyguards – a scene that resembles an action movie.

Trost am “Juniorpartner”



In the West, we console ourselves with the alliance between the two powers by invoking the word “junior partner”. Indeed, Moscow has renounced the dominant role it occupied during the Stalinist era. However, China's unprecedented rise has also shifted Beijing's balance of power vis-à-vis EU states. Above all, these taunts cannot make the dangerous dynamic of the partnership between Moscow and Beijing disappear.

Alliance against the West



By gaining access to Russian territory and raw materials, China broke American strategic containment. Both are declared enemies of the West and therefore natural allies. The pressure exerted on the European security architecture by the war in Ukraine plays into Beijing's hands. Russia's efforts to circumvent Western sanctions constitute a laboratory experiment for China, which is also sanctioned. Russia's trade relations with the EU and G7 have effectively been replaced by China. While Chinese exports to the rest of the world have increased by 29% since 2021, Chinese exports to Russia have increased by more than 121% during the same period. Beijing supplies industrial and consumer goods, filling the void left by G7 sanctions. Consumer goods are not essential to the prosecution of the war, but raw materials and industrial goods are. China has now become the largest supplier of machinery.

The meeting clearly showed that this cooperation will become even stronger in the future. The two countries will further develop the Northern Passage in the Arctic, shortening sea routes and moving them from the US-controlled Pacific to the Russian zone of influence. At the same time, Russia and China continue to work on the dedollarization of trade. This should not happen just because its own trade is conducted in its own national currencies and China is selling its dollar reserves at a rapid pace. Together, we must develop a reliable alternative to the American currency in international trade. It is not for nothing that Putin's financial architect, Elwira Nabioullina, was present at the visit. The head of the Russian central bank is among those who allowed Putin to wage war in Ukraine.

Third term

Lockerheit to Xi Jinping



To Western eyes, Chinese ceremonial sometimes appears bizarre, such as groups of children with chevron elements. If you look closely, you'll notice how Beijing is modernizing Mao-era rituals. And the visitor Putin was presented with emotion the most valuable asset of this currency. Xi Jinping often appears like a robotic leader. Stiff, inscrutable smile and graceful wave. During the obligatory walk, the two men seemed relaxed, like old friends. An impression that did not appear when looking at the same photos with Chancellor Scholz. Later, something unprecedented: another walk, but now without a tie. Those who thought things couldn't be more relaxed were wrong: the Beijing leader hugged the Moscow visitor to say goodbye.