Today in Politics: PM Modi's roadshow in Puri, Amit Shah to campaign in Haryana and Delhi | News from the political pulse
BJP bigwigs will continue their campaign on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing events in Odisha and West Bengal, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending rallies in Haryana and Delhi.
While Modi will take part in a road show in Cuttack and hold public meetings in Dhenkanal. He will also address public rallies in Tamluk and Jhargram, West Bengal. The four seats will be voted on in the sixth phase on May 26.
Shah will address three public meetings in Haryana's Karnal, Hisar and Rohtak and will travel to south Delhi, where he will attend a public rally. The BJP has fielded former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal. The four seats will be voted on in the sixth phase. Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a roadshow from Hanuman Mandir to Nirankari Bhavan at the Lok Sabha headquarters in New Delhi. The party has fielded Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of stalwart and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, who will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 26.
Excise policy case: Delhi court to examine ED chargesheet against Kejriwal
The Rouse Avenue court will on Monday consider the Enforcement Directorates' (ED) supplementary chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the money laundering case. money linked to Alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Saturday said the court would deliberate on the ED's submissions and arguments on the charge sheet. The move follows the ED filing of the charge sheet on Friday by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta and two ED officials at the Rouse Avenue court.
The Enforcement Directorate had earlier indicated during Manish Sisodia's bail hearing in the Delhi High Court that the Aam Aadmi Party would be involved in the case. The ED also informed the Supreme Court that AAP would be co-accused in the money laundering probe linked to Delhi's excise policy.
The charges stem from Kejriwal's arrest by the ED on March 21 as part of a wider money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-cancelled excise policy for 2021- 2022.
This is the seventh supplemental chargesheet filed by the ED in this case.
49 seats to be voted on in fifth phase of LS elections
A total of 49 Lok Sabha seats across 8 states and Union Territories will go to the polls. fifth phase Monday, leaving 115 seats in the two remaining phases.
In 2019, the parties constituting the Opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA won six and 34 of these 49 seats. The BJP alone won 32 of these constituencies, with the Congress trailing far behind with 1: its traditional seat of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The remaining nine seats were won by regional parties: seven by the undivided Shiv Sena and two by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Over 690 candidates will be in the fray on Monday, with the BSP fielding the highest number of candidates at 46, followed by the BJP (40) and the Congress (18).
Some key faces to watch out for in the fifth phase include former Jammu and Kashmir former CM Omar Abdullah (Baramulla), Union Minister Smriti Irani (Amethi), Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP Dinesh Pratap Singh ( Rae Bareli), Locket Chatterjee (Hooghly) and Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North).
