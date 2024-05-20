As NATO escalates Ukraine war, Putin meets Xi for Russia-China summit

On May 16 and 17, in his first foreign trip after being re-elected Russian president in March, Vladimir Putin visited Beijing and the strategic city of Harbin in northeast China. The summit highlighted how threats from Washington and its imperialist allies in Europe and the Pacific are pushing Moscow and Beijing into an ever closer alliance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin review the honor guard during an official welcome ceremony in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 16, 2024. [AP Photo/Sergei Bobylev]

This is an unambiguous rebuke from Beijing to pressure from the United States and NATO on China to cut ties with Russia amid the NATO-Russia war. in Ukraine. Last month, U.S. officials led by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken threatened to cut off access to the U.S. dollar for all Chinese banks financing Chinese trade with Russia in dual-use goods potentially used for military purposes. Nonetheless, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed Beijing's intention to pursue trade and good relations with Russia.

It is the unprecedented level of strategic partnership between our countries that determined my choice of China as the first state I will visit after taking office as president, Putin said upon his arrival in Beijing. We will strive for closer cooperation in the fields of industry and high technology, space and peaceful nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy sources and other innovative sectors.

Xi called China and Russia good neighbors, good friends and good partners, as he and Putin signed an agreement to expand intergovernmental and trade relations. China-Russia relations today are hard-won and both sides should cherish and nurture them, Xi said. China is willing to jointly realize the development and rejuvenation of our respective countries and work together to uphold fairness and justice in the world.

Even as Putin and Xi emphasized their friendly relations, they could not completely escape the war in Ukraine and the danger of catastrophic military escalation. Putin's visit to China comes as Russian troops launch an offensive against the Ukrainian city of Kharkov and as US, British and Ukrainian officials threaten to use long-range missiles supplied to Ukraine by NATO for deep strikes in Russia. Putin and Xi therefore struggled to insist that they could manage the international tensions erupting over the war in Ukraine.

Promising to inform Xi of the situation in Ukraine, Putin said he was grateful for the initiative of our Chinese colleagues and friends to regulate the situation, while Xi said: China hopes for an early return from Europe peace and stability and will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Putin notably insisted that Russia was seeking a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine. We have never refused to negotiate, he told China's Xinhua news agency. We seek a comprehensive, lasting and just settlement of this conflict by peaceful means. We are open to dialogue on Ukraine, but these negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours.

Downplaying the conflict with NATO powers, Putin said: It is of crucial importance that relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and are not directed against anyone.

The organizers of the summit have in fact worked to highlight Russian-Chinese, or more precisely Soviet-Chinese, links. They marked the 75th anniversary of Soviet recognition of the People's Republic of China during the Chinese Revolution of 1949. In that revolution, the Red Army founded by Leon Trotsky played a key role in crushing Japanese occupying forces in China in 1945, then by supporting Chinese workers and peasants insurgent against the Chinese nationalist regime. Harbin, which Putin visited, is located in the center of the region he controls.

In Harbin, Putin visited an engineering school developing joint programs with St. Petersburg State University. The Russia-China partnership, Putin reiterated, is not directed against anyone, adding: It aims at one goal: creating better conditions for the development of our countries and improving the well-being of the people of China and the Russian Federation. Russia. Thanks to this partnership, Putin said, an emerging multipolar world (…) is now taking shape before our eyes.

However, it is an absurd lie for Putin to claim that current Russian-Chinese relations are aimed at no one. Moscow and Beijing are moving closer together in response to imperialist NATO powers arming Ukraine and Eastern Europe for war against Russia, and to moves such as Washington's integration of Japan into the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) alliance targeting China. That is, they are developing a largely defensive relationship aimed at the imperialist campaign to threaten, attack and potentially dismember Russia and China.

While the imperialist powers are openly waging war against Russia through Ukraine, they are waging an economic war against China, blocking its imports of microchips and imposing massive tariffs on its electric vehicles and other key exports. This economic war is now directly linked to the NATO war in Ukraine.

Russian-Chinese trade has soared to more than $240 billion a year since the start of the Ukraine war, as Russia supplies China with energy and food, and China supplies manufactured goods that Russia previously imported from Europe but are now hit by NATO economic sanctions. However, such trade fell by around 10% earlier this year as the US Treasury threatened to completely cut off Chinese banks that finance trade with Russia using the US dollar.

Protecting the financial assets of major banks in China is China's primary interest, said Professor Shi Yinhong of Beijing Renmin University. New York Times. Shi added that one of China's problems is that there is limited room to diversify away from the US dollar.

At the same time as Putin and Xi met in China, U.S. officials were stepping up their military threats against Russia. Visiting the Ukrainian capital, Blinken signaled to the Ukrainian regime that it could potentially use U.S. ATACMS missiles for strikes directly inside Russia, saying: “We have not encouraged or permitted strikes outside of Ukraine, but ultimately Ukraine must make its own decisions about how it will be conducted.” will fight this war.

This statement was incredibly reckless, since Russian officials had already attempted to dissuade NATO from encouraging long-range missile strikes against Russia by warning that Moscow would retaliate militarily against a NATO country that gave the green light to such attacks. However, Blinken pushed ahead, even though it risked direct war between Russia and the United States.

This reveals the essential bankruptcy of the perspective underlying Moscow and Beijing's policy in the current war, outlined in a joint statement in February 2022. The statement warns that actors who represent only a minority on the scale The international community continues to advocate unilateral approaches to resolving international problems and the use of force.

He proposed building a new world order, still based on the capitalist nation-state system, but characterized by multipolarity, economic globalization, the advent of the information society, cultural diversity, the transformation of he architecture of global governance and world order.

This counter-revolutionary and anti-socialist perspective of seeking sustainable coexistence with imperialism reflects the Stalinist origins of the Russian and Chinese capitalist regimes. Stalin advanced the false theory of socialism in one country and the Soviet bureaucracy's conception of peaceful coexistence with the imperialist powers against the prospect of an international socialist revolution. Having restored capitalism and dissolved the Soviet Union in 1989-1991, the regimes in Moscow and Beijing now simply seek to reshape the world in a limited way with imperialism.

But the imperialist powers, led by Washington, intend not to accommodate but to crush the interests of Moscow and Beijing. They are continuing a relentless military and financial escalation. Faced with this, the prospect of building a multipolar capitalist world order, which offers nothing to the working class, is incapable of mobilizing the massive international opposition to the war that erupted in the massive protests against the genocide in Gaza in the whole world. Instead, Moscow and Beijing are simply escalating military threats that risk provoking global nuclear war.

The only progressive solution to this crisis of global capitalism is the building of an international socialist movement against imperialist war in the working class, based on a Trotskyist perspective of opposition to both capitalism and Stalinism.