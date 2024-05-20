Connect with us

As NATO escalates Ukraine war, Putin meets Xi for Russia-China summit

On May 16 and 17, in his first foreign trip after being re-elected Russian president in March, Vladimir Putin visited Beijing and the strategic city of Harbin in northeast China. The summit highlighted how threats from Washington and its imperialist allies in Europe and the Pacific are pushing Moscow and Beijing into an ever closer alliance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin review the honor guard during an official welcome ceremony in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 16, 2024. [AP Photo/Sergei Bobylev]

This is an unambiguous rebuke from Beijing to pressure from the United States and NATO on China to cut ties with Russia amid the NATO-Russia war. in Ukraine. Last month, U.S. officials led by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken threatened to cut off access to the U.S. dollar for all Chinese banks financing Chinese trade with Russia in dual-use goods potentially used for military purposes. Nonetheless, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed Beijing's intention to pursue trade and good relations with Russia.

It is the unprecedented level of strategic partnership between our countries that determined my choice of China as the first state I will visit after taking office as president, Putin said upon his arrival in Beijing. We will strive for closer cooperation in the fields of industry and high technology, space and peaceful nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy sources and other innovative sectors.

Xi called China and Russia good neighbors, good friends and good partners, as he and Putin signed an agreement to expand intergovernmental and trade relations. China-Russia relations today are hard-won and both sides should cherish and nurture them, Xi said. China is willing to jointly realize the development and rejuvenation of our respective countries and work together to uphold fairness and justice in the world.

Even as Putin and Xi emphasized their friendly relations, they could not completely escape the war in Ukraine and the danger of catastrophic military escalation. Putin's visit to China comes as Russian troops launch an offensive against the Ukrainian city of Kharkov and as US, British and Ukrainian officials threaten to use long-range missiles supplied to Ukraine by NATO for deep strikes in Russia. Putin and Xi therefore struggled to insist that they could manage the international tensions erupting over the war in Ukraine.

Promising to inform Xi of the situation in Ukraine, Putin said he was grateful for the initiative of our Chinese colleagues and friends to regulate the situation, while Xi said: China hopes for an early return from Europe peace and stability and will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Putin notably insisted that Russia was seeking a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine. We have never refused to negotiate, he told China's Xinhua news agency. We seek a comprehensive, lasting and just settlement of this conflict by peaceful means. We are open to dialogue on Ukraine, but these negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours.

