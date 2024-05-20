“Shocked by the tragic death of President Raïssi, India stands with Iran”: PM Modi India TV





Image source: PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the 15th BRICS summit Crash of Ebrahim Raïssi’s helicopter:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sadness over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister and other senior officials. No survivors have been found after the ill-fated helicopter carrying the president and others crashed on Saturday, according to state media. In a social media post, the Prime Minister praised his contribution to establishing relations between the two countries and added that India stood with Iran in a time of sadness. “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Iran will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and to the people of Iran India stands with Iran in this time of sadness,” PM Modi wrote on social media platform X. Besides, Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also expressed condolences over the sudden demise of the President and his Iranian counterpart Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. The Indian foreign minister recalled his last meeting with Raisi and Abdollahian in January this year and echoed New Delhi's stand with the Iranian people at the time of this tragedy. “Deeply shocked to learn of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash,” Jaishankar wrote on X. “Remember my numerous meetings with them, the last in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the Iranian people at the time of this tragedy,” he added. Iranian president killed in helicopter crash Raisi, a hardliner long seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijani border, state media said Monday. . The charred wreckage of the helicopter that crashed Sunday carrying Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was found early Monday after a night's search in blizzard conditions. Raisi's death was later confirmed in a statement on social media by Vice President Mohsen Mansouri and on state television. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on foreign policy and Iran's nuclear program, had previously sought to reassure Iranians that there would be no disruption to state affairs. . (With contributions from the agency) Read also:Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister died in helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province

