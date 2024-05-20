Kundi tries to bury the hatchet again with Gandapur





PESHAWAR:

Amid their ongoing spat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of the PPP on Sunday tried to repair ties with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of the PTI by saying he had invited the chief of the provincial executive at the Governor’s House and if he felt no “embarrassment” in doing so, then he agreed to visit him at the CM House.

“I am ready to meet the chief minister at any time for the rights of the province,” he told participants of a public rally in Malakand's Dargai town.

“Any problem must be resolved through reasonable negotiations and not through incivility,” he added. The governor pledged to play the role of bridge builder between the federation and the province.

Reiterating the stance of his party co-chairman President Asif Ali Zardari, Kundi ruled out imposition of governor's rule in the province, saying the PPP believed in democracy.

In recent days, the confrontation between the KP governor and the chief minister has intensified.

Addressing a public gathering earlier this month, the KP chief minister warned the federal government that if it imposed the governor's rule on the province, his party would take control of the Governor's House.

Responding to the CM's threat, the governor replied that he holds a constitutional position and he knows how to protect it.

The provincial government also barred Kundi from entering the premises of KP House in Islamabad.

His spokesperson, lawyer Saif, announced on May 15 that the block allocated to the governor in the KP House had been removed.

Read Kundi pledges support to KP government

Even PTI founder president Imran Khan had complained about the governor's verbal “personal attacks” on Gandapur.

Previous Sunday, Kundi had decided to patch things up with the chief minister, inviting him to dinner to bury the hatchet, but Gandapur refused the offer.

During this visit to Dargai, the governor told the participants of the meeting that he wanted to take up the cause of the province in the concerned forum.

He continued by inviting the provincial government and all political parties to join him in his fight for the cause of the province.

Kundi said the Governor’s House belonged to all political parties.

“Political competitions will take place during the elections, but now is the time for performance.”

The governor said he had informed the federation that the three power companies in KP should be transferred to the province.

He added that the provincial government would be responsible for their profits and losses. The elders informed the governor about the concerns of the residents regarding the imposition of taxes in Malakand.

Kundi told them that the tax exemption was a gift from PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He assured them he would take the matter to the federal government.

“We will try to resolve this issue according to the wishes of the people of Malakand division,” he continued.

The governor repeatedly told them that organizing demonstrations was not a solution, but that a permanent one had to be found.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2467395/kundi-again-tries-to-bury-hatchet-with-gandapur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

