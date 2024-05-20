Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources – Media Center – News Archive





President Joko Widodo officially opens 10th World Water Forum in Bali Monday May 20, 2024 – Read 193 times MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCES REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PRESS CONFERENCE NUMBER: 274.Pers/04/SJI/2024 Date: May 20, 2024 President Joko Widodo officially opens 10th World Water Forum in Bali President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo officially opened the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) Heads of State Meeting on Monday (20/5) at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC), Nusa Dua . The world's largest water forum runs until May 25, 2024 and is an important venue for world leaders to discuss solutions and strategies for managing water resources. The President of the Republic of Indonesia expressed his pride in the trust placed in Indonesia as the host of this prestigious event. This event aims to strengthen common commitment and formulate concrete actions for inclusive and sustainable water management. “By meeting in Bali today, Indonesia of course hopes that the world can join forces on an ongoing basis to strengthen the commitment to collaboration to overcome global water challenges. Let's save our water today today for shared prosperity tomorrow,” the president said. . The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Arifin Tasrif, was also present at the opening ceremony, demonstrating the commitment of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to actively participate in the sustainable management of the 'water. This forum noted the presence of a number of world leaders, including Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof and Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof and Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia. Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, John Rosso. In addition to state leaders, this meeting also brought together other important personalities such as the President of the World Water Council (WWC), Loïc Fauchon, the President of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Dennis Francis , former Hungarian President Janos Ader, French special envoy Barbara Pompili and Dutch special envoy Meike van Ginneken. Fauchon invited all participants to become “Water Warriors” with seven key commitments, including promoting water security policies, changing water consumption behaviors and more sustainable water governance. active and decentralized. He also highlighted the need to mainstream nature-based solutions and called for the right to water to be recognized in national constitutions. “We need you, we want new ideas to write the future of water. Be the first water warrior in the world, get involved, and above all you, the young people, take the hand that we tendons,” he said. Addressing the overarching theme “Water for Shared Prosperity”, the 10th World Water Forum is not only a forum for knowledge exchange, but also a momentum for Indonesia to show its commitment to resource management water judiciously and sustainably. (RNA) Head of the Office of Communication, Public Information and Cooperation Agus Cahyono Adi Share this!

