500 million small farmers most vulnerable to drought by 2050





Denpasar, Beritasatu.com – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has warned that 500 million small farmers, who contribute 80 percent of the world's food supply, are expected to be most vulnerable to drought by 2050. “Without water, there is no food, no peace, no life. No water, no life, no growth,” Jokowi stressed during his speech at the 10th World Water Forum held on Monday at BICC, Nusa Dua, Bali. He pointed out that only 1 percent of the world's water is accessible and usable for drinking and sanitation purposes. So, water must be managed wisely because every drop is precious. Jokowi explained that Indonesia, with 65 percent of its land area covered by water, is rich in local wisdom in water management, from coastal areas to the banks of rivers and lakes. “Our people have cultural values ​​related to water. An example is the Subak Bali's irrigation system, practiced since the 11th century and recognized as a world cultural heritage,” he said. For the Balinese, water has spiritual and cultural significance and must be managed collectively. This aligns with the theme of this year's World Water Forum, “Water for Shared Prosperity”. This theme encompasses three core principles: avoiding competition, prioritizing fairness and inclusive cooperation, and supporting peace and shared prosperity. “These principles can only be achieved through collaboration. In Indonesia, collaboration has been key to the successful restoration of the Citarum River and the development of the floating solar panel project at the Cirata Reservoir, the largest in South Asia. Southeast and the third in the world,” Jokowi concluded. The high-level meeting was attended by several world leaders, including Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof and Vice -Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea. Minister John Rosso. Also present were the President of the World Water Council (WWC), Loïc Fauchon, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, the former Hungarian President Janos Ader, the French special envoy Barbara Pompili and the Dutch special envoy Meike van Ginneken. Keywords: Keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/jokowi-500-million-small-farmers-most-vulnerable-to-drought-by-2050 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos