NOTTaiwan's new President William Lai Ching-te has urged China to end its pressure campaign on the democratic island, comments aimed at easing a dispute at the heart of a geopolitical rivalry involving the world's two biggest powers.

I call on China to stop intimidating Taiwan verbally and militarily and, together with Taiwan, shoulder our responsibility to the world and do everything possible to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region, a Lai said Monday in his inaugural speech on a windy and cloudy day in Taipei.

It is up to Beijing to ensure that the world is free from the fear of war, he said.

The 64-year-old former doctor and now former vice president said Beijing should conduct negotiations with his government on an equal footing, while acknowledging that China was unlikely to abandon its attempt to annexation of the island. He reiterated his previous commitments to maintain the status quo with China.

Lai also reiterated that the former president Tsai Ing-wenThe position of the Republic of China that the official name of the Republic of China on Taiwan and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. It was this phrase that drew the most cheers of his speech from the crowd of dignitaries.

The benchmark Taiex index of shares closed 0.1% higher after falling as much as 0.7% during Lais' speech. The Taiwan dollar weakened 0.1% to trade at 32.24 against the greenback at 2:05 p.m. in Taipei.

Relations between Taiwan and China have become more pressing as the People's Liberation Army has increased its military activities near the island, raising the specter of conflict. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said the United States will defend the self-ruled island of 23 million people against any attack from China. Bloomberg Economics estimates that a war against Taiwan would cost around $10 trillion, the equivalent of around 10% of global GDP, dwarfing the hit from Ukraine, Covid-19 and the global financial crisis.

How Lai manages his relationship with China as his government takes shape will be closely watched in Beijing and Washington. Beijing cut off all direct communication with Taipei after Tsai refused to accept the idea of ​​Taiwan being part of China when she came to power in 2016.

Lai campaigned promising to maintain many of Tsai's policies, including adopting the U.S. position, meaning Taipei-Beijing relations will likely remain frosty for years to come. China has referred to Lai in the past as instigator of war, and pledged to one day bring Taiwan under its control, by force if necessary. The United States is keen for Lai to avoid provoking surprises, particularly mentions of independence that could draw it into possible diplomatic or military confrontations with China.

As Lai clearly presented a stable approach and avoided sensitive terms and topics across the Strait, I think the United States should be satisfied or relieved, said Liao Yu-shih, assistant professor at the Department of Diplomacy and international relations from Tamkang University, in a message.

Lai's speech is unlikely to satisfy China, Liao said, but it should be roughly acceptable because there is some goodwill.

China on Monday imposed largely symbolic sanctions on Boeing Defense, Space & Security and two other companies over their arms sales to Taiwan. Last week, he announced he would sanction five Taiwanese political commentators and pass a law to punish separatists. It is likely that Beijing will soon react in another way to Laïs's speech.

In his speech, Lai also outlined key elements of his economic policy, saying his administration would seek to develop Taiwan's semiconductor, artificial intelligence, military, surveillance technology and communications industries. He also promised to raise wages and maintain a welcoming investment environment.

The United States' top liaison to Taiwan, Laura Rosenberger, attended Lai's inauguration ceremony earlier in the day, and in a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated him on his nomination to the Presidency.

We look forward to working with President Lai and the broader Taiwan political spectrum to advance our shared interests and values, deepen our long-standing unofficial relations, and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait , Blinken said.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait have escalated since mid-2022, when then-Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei and met with top leaders. Beijing responded to the trip with military exercises involving a simulated blockade and missiles flying over Taiwan.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday that it continued to monitor the Taiwan Strait and that its operations were normal.

Lais' mandate could also be complicated by the opposition Kuomintang's control of the legislature, even as the economy continues to grow, thanks to an AI boom that has boosted exports of semiconductors and of servers.

KMT lawmakers plan to expand their powers by proposing a bill that would require Lai to give them a state of the nation address every year and make a separate appearance to answer questions. Any official caught lying to lawmakers risks prison.