Shohei Ohtani's first hit for the Dodgers caps an eventful week for the superstar slugger – WKRG News 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) Shohei Ohtani's first hit for the Los Angeles Dodgers was also his first game-ending hit in the majors in nearly four years.

His new teammates and fans who celebrated with him Sunday at Chavez Ravine expect to see many more exploits from a superstar who, one way or another, gets even better in Dodger Blue.

Ohtani fired a low fastball to right with two outs in the 10th inning, scoring Jason Heyward and ending the Dodgers' 3-2 victory over Cincinnati. Two teammates doused Ohtani with water as a crowd of 52,656 roared for the $700 million slugger's latest feat.

We always say he's the best player in the world, and you see it,” Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages said.

Alexis Daz's kickoff capped an extraordinarily eventful week for Ohtani, who is thriving on the field for Los Angeles amid the potential off-field distraction of his former performer being charged with bank and tax fraud after allegedly stealing million to Ohtani to finance his gambling habit.

I was just looking to put the ball in play, so I'm glad it worked out well, Ohtani said through a translator. We dropped the first game of the series, so we really wanted to finish strong.

The two-time unanimous AL MVP is off to the best start of his major league career while being supported by the Dodgers' powerful lineup and pitching staff. With two hits Sunday, he's hitting .393 in May with six homers and 14 RBIs while making harder contact than ever in Anaheim and striking out at the lowest rate of his major league career.

Playing solely as a designated hitter this season while his throwing arm rests and heals, Ohtani entered the weekend as the majors' leader in batting average, OPS, total bases and hits. He even shared the major league lead with 13 homers, although he fell behind Houston's Kyle Tucker and Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson over the weekend.

He had a lot of big hits for us, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. But the first match, certainly at home, was exciting.

Ohtani has been in the spotlight almost every day since Los Angeles began its current stay at home, and he has handled the pressure magnificently.

The Dodgers handed out their first Ohtani figurine doll on Thursday, and the event created hours-long traffic jams outside the stadium and a bit of chaos at the gates when the team started running out of goodies an hour before the first throw.

Ohtani was honored at City Hall on Friday, which was recognized as Shohei Ohtani Day in Los Angeles. He celebrated the honor by hitting a home run in the Dodgers' victory that night.

Ohtani went 0 for 4 on Saturday, but he had two hits on Sunday for his major league-leading 21st multi-hit game, capped by this single to win it. Ohtani's only other success in the majors came in September 2020 with the Angels.

Thanks to Ohtani's game-winning goal, the Dodgers improved to 32-17 after their 20th win in their last 26 games. It's still a little too early to think Ohtani will make his major league postseason debut this fall, but the slugger is putting himself in position to have plenty more big moments this year for his new team.

“There's excitement every time he comes in, so it was good for him to send us home happy,” Dodgers starter Landon Knack said.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB