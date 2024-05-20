PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, acquitted in two cases





Police escorts the former Imran Khan (in the center) when he arrived at the Islamabad tribunal on May 12, 2023. AFP

Islamabad: the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and other leaders of his party were acquitted Monday by a district and audience court in two cases of long-term vandalism affairs .

Among the other PTI leaders who were acquitted in these cases were Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Javed, Qasim Suri, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Saifullah Niazi.

The chief of the Muslim League Awami, Cheikh Rashid Ahmad, was also acquitted by the court.

The prosecution against Khan and other politicians were recorded in the police stations of Kohsar and Karachi Company for violation of article 144, while the verdict was rendered during the hearing of the acquittal arguments deposited by them.

The acquittal verdict of Khan, Qureshi, Rashid, Awan, Suri and Nawaz was delivered by Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan for the case registered at Kohsar police station.

Meanwhile, the judicial magistrate Mureed Abbas announced the reserved decision on the acquittal of Khan, Qureshi, Mazari, Niazi, Umar, Gul, Awan, Javed and Nawaz against the case filed at the Karachi Company police station .

The court had earlier reserved its verdict in the long march vandalism case.

Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjotha, speaking to reporters in the federal capital, said the case against the PTI founder was based on political vengeance.

“No evidence of vandalism was found against the PTI founder during the long march,” he said, adding that the Islamabad administration had not issued any notification to enforce the section 144 in the capital.

Various cases of similar nature were registered against the PTI founder and he was acquitted in several cases related to the long march, the lawyer added.

He also noted that other political leaders had also been acquitted in vandalism cases.

The development comes days after a district and sessions court on May 15 acquitted Khan in two cases relating to the May 9 vandalism.

Khan, who remains behind bars in Adiala jail, and several others, including some PTI leaders, face various allegations in cases related to the violence that followed his arrest on May 9.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 16 also approved the PTI founder's bail application as part of a $190 million settlement from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

