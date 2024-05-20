Opening 10th WWF in Bali, Jokowi mentions 500 million small farmers vulnerable to drought





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo spoke of the prediction that 500 million small farmers would be most vulnerable to drought by 2050. This is said Jokowi while it was on the agenda of the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Monday (10/5/2024). Initially, Jokowi revealed that only 1 percent of water was accessible and used for drinking water and sanitation purposes, out of 72 percent of the land surface covered by water. “Even in 2050, 500 million small farmers who contribute 80 percent of the world's food are expected to be the most vulnerable to drought,” Jokowi said at the event, as quoted on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube broadcast on Monday. Read also: Opening the 10th WWF in Bali, Jokowi introduces Prabowo to the delegation Therefore, Jokowi stressed that this forum has a role to play in strengthening common commitment and formulating concrete actions for inclusive and sustainable water management. Because without water, Jokowi said, there is no food, no peace, no life. “No water, no life, no growth. “Therefore, water must be managed well because every drop is very precious,” he said. Jokowi continued, as a country with water area reaching 65 percent, Indonesia is rich in local wisdom in water management, from along the coastline, river banks to river banks. some lakes. He revealed that the Indonesian people have cultural value towards water, including the Subak irrigation system in Bali, which has been practiced since the 11th century and recognized as a world cultural heritage. Also read: At the 10th WWF dinner, Puan is warmly welcomed by Jokowi as organizer Apart from that, for the Balinese people, water is a glory that contains spiritual and cultural values ​​that must be managed together. Jokowi said that this corresponds to the theme of this year's 10th WWF, namely “Water for Shared Prosperity”, which can be interpreted as 3 basic principles, namely avoiding competition and promoting equality; prioritize inclusive cooperation, including the use of innovative technologies and financing; and support peace and shared prosperity. “Where all three can only be achieved with one key word, namely collaboration. In Indonesia, collaboration has been key to success in the restoration of the Citarum River and the development of green energy, floating solar panels in the Cirata Reservoir, which is the largest in Southeast Asia. and third in the world,” he explained. Also read: Strange death of first lieutenant Eko, family letter from the TNI commander to Jokowi, requesting an autopsy and investigation Jokowi hopes that the gathering of world leaders in Bali today will enable the world to continuously unite to strengthen the commitment to collaboration to overcome global water challenges. The former mayor of Solo said that water is the source of life. Water is also a symbol of balance and harmony. However, if not managed properly, water can be a disaster. “Let's preserve our water today for shared prosperity tomorrow (Let us conserve our water today for shared prosperity in the future),” Jokowi said.

