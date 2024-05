Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises return of seized bribes from Jharkhand's poor | Jamshedpur News

GHATSILA (JAMSHEDPUR): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that bribe money seized in Jharkhand would be returned to its rightful owners, with a legal opinion sought on the procedure. “The ill-gotten money will not be kept in the public exchequer. It will be returned to the poor people who were looted by the Congress-JMM-RJD functionaries,” he said at an election rally in Moubhandar, Ghatshila.

Modi criticized Indian bloc parties for lack of development in the state, saying corrupt parties should not be elected. Congress failed to work for the poor and marginalized during his 60 years in office. “The mentality of the Congress is such that its officials consider the country as their personal property,” he said.

Without giving his name, the Prime Minister accused the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to adopt Maoist tactics, saying: “Like the Naxalites who do not let investors work without paying extortion, the Congress shehzada is doing the same… His language is anti-corporate. Investors who come to meet me say they will not invest in Congress. -states governed because the party's ideology is anti-corporate. »

The Prime Minister questioned whether the Indian bloc parties in Maharashtra agreed with the Congress MP's views on businesses and investors.

Modi also criticized JMM, pointing out that a former CM (Hemant Soren) is imprisoned for land grabbing, including attempting to grab military land. He also accused RJD officials of acquiring land from job seekers in exchange for employment, thereby questioning their reliability. “Are they worthy of the people’s trust?” He asked.

Modi addressed the stalled Dhalbhumgarh airport project, accusing the JMM-led coalition government of creating hurdles. He lauded the efforts of the BJP-led NDA government to improve road infrastructure, reducing the travel time between Ranchi and Jamshedpur from six hours to three.

Responding to Modi's remarks, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the Prime Minister should have given hope to voters during his first visit to Moubhandar in a decade. “The people of Moubhandar, Musaboni, Jaduguda and Ghatshila expected the Prime Minister to talk about the closed mines of Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL). He did not say anything,” Bhattacharya said, while claiming that the crowd present at Modi's rally had been brought. who came from different parts of Kolhan division.

He refuted PM Modi's statement regarding NH-33, saying its rapid construction took place under the JMM's governance, not the BJP's tenure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-promises-return-of-seized-bribe-money-to-poor-in-jharkhand/articleshow/110254587.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

