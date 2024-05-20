Politics
Putin, Xi Jinping, European Union… Reactions to the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Rassi
Many international leaders reacted to the announcement on Monday, May 20, of the death of Iranian President and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
The world was quick to react this Monday, May 20, after the announcement of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Rassi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter accident that occurred the day before. Alternating between sober and distressed reactions, many leaders sent messages of condolence.
Putin and Xi Jinping greet a “friend”
Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to a “remarkable politician” and a “true friend” of Russia in a telegram of condolences released by the Kremlin.
“He made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighborly relations between our countries and made great efforts to bring them to the level of strategic partnership,” he salutes.
As for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, “he stressed that (…) his tragic death is a great loss for the Iranian people, and that the Chinese people had lost a good friend”, according to the spokesperson for the Chinese minister Foreign Affairs.
China is Iran's close partner, an important trading partner and one of the main buyers of its oil.
Allies in the region also pay tribute
Lebanon, Iraq, Syria… Tributes are also paid by Thran's allies in the region, who salute his commitment to the “axis of resistance” against Israel.
Hezbollah in Lebanon offers its condolences to Iranian leaders, calling Ebrahim Rassi a “protector of resistance movements” against Israel in the region. “The martyred president was a big brother for us, a solid support,” affirms the formation which fights Israel from the south of Lebanon, also paying tribute to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Lebanon declared an official three-day mourning period.
Hamas welcomed in the person of the late Iranian president “support for the Palestinian resistance”, underlining “his unwavering efforts in favor of the Palestinians” since the start of the Gaza war.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also offered his condolences to Iran, which has supported him since the start of the civil war in his country 13 years ago. In Iraq, the Prime Minister, Mohamed Chia al-Soudani, also proclaimed his “solidarity with the Iranian people”.
Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye…
Iran's neighbors in the Gulf, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates also deplored the death of the Iranian president and foreign minister. Abu Dhabi, which has renewed ties with Thran after years of tensions, is “in solidarity with Iran in these difficult times”, declared Mirati President Mohammed ben Zayed.
Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani described the news as “painful” and expressed his “sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, who has initiated a rapprochement with Iran in recent years, also expressed “his sincere condolences and sympathy” to the Iranian people.
“I pray for God's mercy for my dear colleague and brother” Ebrahim Rassi, also responded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the social network X.
“Sincere condolences” from the EU
On the European side, the President of the European Council Charles Michel presented the EU's “sincere condolences”. “Our thoughts are with their families,” he said in a message on the social network X. The day before, the EU had activated its mapping system to help Iran find the helicopter, in response to a request from this country.
The head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni expressed on Canale 5s television her “solidarity and solidarity from Italy to the Iranian government and the Iranian people”, hoping “that the future Iranian leadership will want to commit to stabilization and the pacification of the region.
In Spain, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares also reacted, declaring on Cadena Ser radio:
“He was a very important figure in Iran and so we are going to follow very carefully the steps that Iran is going to take.”
Five days of mourning
Ebrahim Rassi, who had the title of Ayatollah, had presided over the Islamic Republic for almost three years. Considered an ultraconservative, he was elected on June 18, 2021 in the first round of a vote marked by a record abstention for a presidential election and the absence of strong competitors.
Always wearing his black turban and wearing a long religious cloak, he succeeded the moderate Hassan Rouhani, who beat him in the 2017 presidential election. He was supported by the main authority of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who on Sunday called on “the Iranian people” “not to worry” because “there will be no disruption in the administration of the country”.
The latter designated vice-president Mohammad Mokhber as interim president this Monday, before presidential elections which must be held within 50 days. He also announced five days of mourning in the country.
