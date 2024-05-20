PM Modi expresses concern and stands in solidarity with Iranians | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi Express solidarity with the people of Iran he expressed deep concern over reports of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter flight crashing in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. “We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress and pray for the well-being of the president and his entourage,” he said Sunday evening on X, fearing that President may not have survived the accident.

Modi met Raisi for the last time on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in August 2023. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment, connectivity , energy and the fight against terrorism. Iran, along with five other countries, joined the group at this summit. Raisi had congratulated Modi on the success of the Chandrayaan mission and thanked him for India's support for Iran's Brics membership.

As part of the ongoing high-level exchanges, which have contributed to India's delicately balanced approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar visited Iran in January for talks with his counterpart Amir Abdollahian, who was also in the same helicopter as Raisi. .

Raisi also sought to intensify its relations with India at the Chabahar port. He and Modi wanted to strengthen their cooperation to realize the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub. Apart from emphasizing connectivity initiatives, India and Iran have also worked in the recent past to intensify political cooperation and strengthen people-to-people ties.

During their meeting in August, they decided to accelerate cooperation on infrastructure, notably the Chabahar project. The two also exchanged views on regional developments, particularly in Afghanistan, where both countries are working to ensure that the Taliban does not allow terrorist groups to target any country. Raisi spoke on the phone with Modi again in November to emphasize the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-expresses-concern-says-stand-in-solidarity-with-iranians/articleshow/110255338.cms

