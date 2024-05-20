Imran Khan, other PTI leaders acquitted in Azadi March case





ISLAMABAD – A sessions court on Monday acquitted former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in cases registered at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) police station. Karachi society linked to Azadi's march.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas announced the verdict reserved earlier on the plea seeking acquittal of Imran Khan, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Zartaj Gul and Asad Umar.

Lawyers Naeem Panjutha, Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali appeared in court to present arguments in favor of the acquittal pleas.

Asad Umar and Saifullah Niazi were present in the court while Faisal Javed and Zartaj Gul sought exemption from personal appearance in the court.

Advocate Panjutha argued that Imran Khan was charged under Section 109, suggesting that the case was initiated at his instance, and only the authority enforcing Section 144 had the right to file such a complaint. He contended that the FIR was registered by an unauthorized person, making the basis of the case invalid and unsuitable for prosecution.

Further, Panjutha pointed out that no video evidence implicating Imran Khan had been presented and FIRs had been lodged even for peaceful protests. He pointed out that several similar cases were registered against Imran Khan in different police stations, all of which resulted in his acquittal.

Sardar Masroof argued that FIRs registered by unauthorized persons are illegal and cannot form the basis of a case. He cited an Islamabad High Court order to support his argument.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its decision and subsequently announced the acquittal of Imran Khan, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Zartaj Gul and Asad Umar.

Imran Khan acquitted at Kohsar police station

A sessions court in Islamabad also acquitted Imran Khan and others in a case registered at Kohsar police station related to protests and vandalism.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan allowed pleas seeking acquittal of Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Faisal Javed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Qasim Suri, Raja Khurram Nawaz and other accused. The court rejected charges of violation of Article 144 during the Azadi march.

Lawyers Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali argued that the accusations against Imran Khan and others were baseless and politically motivated.

The court, after completing the proceedings, reserved and then announced the acquittal of the accused in this case too.

It is worth mentioning here that on May 15, the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad had also acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan in a case registered at Khanna police station during the Azadi march.

