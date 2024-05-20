The stories that count on money and politics in the race for the White House

The reputation of the late Henry Kissinger as a diplomatic genius was built above all on one success: the rapprochement between the United States and China in the early 1970s.

Negotiated in the greatest secrecy, then unleashed in a surprised world, the opening of the Americas to China changed the dynamics of the Cold War. The Soviet Union suddenly seemed much more isolated.

The memory still hangs over international politics. Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, many Western governments have sought ways to repeat the process by breaking the no-holds-barred partnership between Vladimir Putin's Russia and Xi Jinping's China.

But the lively discussions on the separation of Moscow and Beijing ignore the differences of opinion on which country to court. Many Europeans hope to persuade Xi to take a tougher line toward Putin on Ukraine. In other words, their goal is to isolate Russia.

In Washington, however, the consensus view is that China is the more dangerous long-term adversary. Some American strategists fear pushing Russia into China's arms and thus shifting the global balance of power in Beijing's favor.

Despite his long-standing admiration for China, this seemed to be Kissinger's own view. He told me shortly before his death that he feared that a weakened Russia could become a de facto satellite of China, with the result that Beijing's sphere of influence could extend to within a few hundred kilometers of Warsaw .

In theory, organizing a second split between Moscow and Beijing would be a solution to these concerns. Unfortunately, this type of geopolitical approach is very unlikely to work in practice, at least in the near future. The warm welcome given to Putin during his visit to Beijing last week is a testament to the enduring strength of Sino-Russian relations.

The Xi-Putin bond remains strong because it is based on common vision of the world. Both are autocratic nationalists who see the United States as the main threat. In their joint statement Published during Putin's visit to China, the two men accused America of pursuing a policy of double containment targeting Russia and China and of hegemonic behavior.

Moscow and Beijing view the United States as attempting to encircle Russia and China through hostile NATO military alliances in Europe and U.S. bilateral alliances with Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia in the Indo-Pacific.

Of course, the reason the United States has so many allies in Europe and Asia is that Russia and China both inspire fear in many of their neighbors. This is a reality that Putin and Xi do not want to acknowledge. Instead, they insist they are defending their country against an expansionist America. In all likelihood, they sincerely believe it.

While warily eyeing U.S. allies in their regions, Russia and China view each other as relatively reliable neighbors. They share a long border. Maintaining friendly relations is therefore considered essential by both countries, in order to counteract the double containment imposed by the United States and its allies.

Seen from Beijing, Russia's defeat would risk leaving China dangerously isolated. As one Chinese diplomat sardonically put it, the US proposal to Beijing could be summed up like this: Please help us defeat your closest ally, so that we can then turn on you. Likewise, Putin knows that Chinese support is completely indispensable to the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

This mutual dependence means that Moscow and Beijing will remain linked, regardless of the underlying tensions in their relations.

And yet, these tensions are undoubtedly there. Despite all the similarities in their worldviews, Russia and China find themselves in very different geopolitical situations. Putin has made Russia a pariah state in the West. China, on the other hand, remains one of the main trading partners of the United States and Europe.

This difference encourages Russia to take risks that the Chinese may consider imprudent. During a recent trip to Beijing, some Chinese analysts expressed concern to me about the growing rapprochement in military relations between Russia and North Korea. One concern was that in exchange for North Korean artillery shells, the Russians were recklessly sharing advanced military technology with the Kim regime in Pyongyang.

Longer term, the Kremlin must also worry about Russia's growing dependence on China and the growing power imbalance between the two nations. The Russians are well aware that hundreds of thousands of kilometers of territory were ceded to them by China in the 19th century. But recent Chinese maps have watch some Russian towns with ancient Chinese names, a cartographic change which will certainly have been noticed in Moscow.

However, all these tensions remain largely hidden. This is a key difference from the situation in 1971-72, when the Sino-Soviet split was quite open, providing Nixon and Kissinger with a clear opportunity to court China.

Seizing this opportunity in the 1970s required the United States to make significant concessions to the Chinese worldview, particularly in Taiwan. A second Western attempt to disrupt the Russia-China axis today would likely require even tougher policy changes toward Taiwan or Ukraine. There is very little will in Washington to make such a decision. At least, not until now.

