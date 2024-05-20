Imran acquitted on May 9, Azaadi March cases





ISLAMABAD:

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan in two cases related to the May 9 riots and vandalism during the party's 2022 Azaadi March.

A complaint against the former prime minister regarding the May 9 violence was registered at the Khanna police station. The verdict said no evidence against the PTI founder was placed on record and ruled that “the available evidence was not sufficient to prove the allegations.”

The verdict added that the court cannot proceed with the case against Imran based on such a “vague” record and an accused cannot be deprived of his legal right without any reason.

“The case presented by the prosecution is not based on solid evidence, Imran has not been proven guilty even if the prosecution records the existing evidence,” the court ruled.

“Given the facts, the prosecution’s arguments have become very suspect.”

Azadi March affair

Imran and other party leaders including Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Zartaj Gul, Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Qasim Suri and Ali Muhammad Khan were also acquitted in a vandalism case registered against the Haqeeqi Azaadi March of the PTI in 2022.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas Khan announced the reserved verdict during the last hearing.

PTI lawyer Naeem Panjotha argued that the use of clause 109 against the PTI founder was wrong, stating that the case was based on a false FIR and could not proceed. He added that the power to register the case rested only with the person who imposed Section 144.

He pointed out the absence of video evidence implicating Imran and other party leaders and said, “Imran has been acquitted in similar cases before, if the allegations made are baseless, the court can acquit the accused.”

Panjotha described these cases as politically motivated, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the protests. “The trees caught fire due to police shelling and none of the workers were involved.

The court, following the arguments of the PTI lawyer, announced the verdict in favor of the former prime minister and his party leaders.

However, the court reserved its verdict on Imran's acquittal in a similar case, Azaadi March.

Almost all senior PTI leaders are facing multiple cases regarding the long march. An Islamabad court on April 4 reserved the verdict on the acquittal pleas of Imran, Vice President Qureshi and his ally Sheikh Rashid, among others, in the cases filed against Azaadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Imran said he would decide on the petitions after hearing the pleas of all the accused.

The co-accused included PTI leaders Ali Nawaz Awan and Sadaqat Abbasi. Party lawyers Sardar Masroof Advocate, Amna Ali, Rizwan Akhtar Awan and Mirza Asim Advocate were also present during the hearing.

Read Imran exonerated in two vandalism cases

Lawyer Sardar argued that the application for acquittal was filed in February last year, insisting that he wanted to present his arguments today.

Sardar added, “The FIR has been registered for violation of section 144. There is no evidence in this case and no CCTV footage. The matter has not been registered by any person concerned.”

The judgment will be announced on June 6.

Other leaders booked in the Azadi March case at I-9 police station include Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and party leader Asad Qaiser. Other accused include former PTI leaders Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar.

PTI leaders reserved

On May 27, 2022, Islamabad police filed separate cases against 150 people, including the then PTI president Imran Khan and other party leaders, over allegations of arson and vandalism in the federal capital the day before.

Footage from Safe City cameras and private news channels was included in the case files as evidence. At least 39 people were taken into custody after identification using the images.

Imran launched a march to Islamabad to oust the coalition government that took power after he was ousted as prime minister following a no-confidence vote.

The rally was part of the PTI's struggle to achieve “real freedom” and deliver the nation from the “slavery” of the “US-backed” coalition government.

Imran accused the coalition government of coming to power through a “US-backed conspiracy”.

