President Joko Widodo holds bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka during WWF Summit 2024





Monday May 20, 2024 – 8:51 p.m. WIB

Bali President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the 10th High-Level Conference (KTT) 2024 of the 10th World Water Forum (WWF). The conference was held at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC), Badung Regency, Bali Province on Monday, May 20, 2024. Read also: President Jokowi pushes for resolution of Palestinian situation at 10th WWF Forum The close historical relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka are one of the factors that encouraged the continuation of this bilateral meeting. Harmony between the two countries has been promoted since the past, especially during the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung.  Read also: Jokowi calls on the world to achieve inclusive and sustainable water governance At this meeting, cooperation between Indonesia and Sri Lanka established a common commitment in the field of water resources management. In his official personal statement on Instagram, Jokowi said that the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, also supports this collaboration. The management and improvement of water resources is achieved throughmixed financing.Additionally, the meeting also discussed important issues regarding crucial water resources. Read also: WWF 2024 Bali and Ministry of State Enterprises form consortium to work on IDR 3.75 trillion drinking water project  President Jokowi Photo : Muchlis Jr – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat The close historical relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka have continued since the days of the Bandung Afro-Asian Conference. And at the WWF Summit, the cooperation between the two countries was again reflected in their joint commitment in the field of water resources management, read Jokowi's Instagram statement, Monday, May 20, 2024. During the bilateral meeting, Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe supported cooperation in the management and improvement of water resources, including through blended financing, he continued. Wickremesinghe also appreciated the bilateral meeting. He also expressed gratitude for Indonesia's efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries. “I also came here to thank you for what you have done for Sri Lanka-Indonesia relations,” President Wickremesinghe said in a statement from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Monday (20/5 /2024). For information, during the meeting, Jokowi was also accompanied by a number of ministers. Among the ministers present were Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, State Minister Pratikno and Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia. Next page During the bilateral meeting, Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe supported cooperation in the management and improvement of water resources, including through blended financing, he continued.

