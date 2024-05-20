Boris Johnson makes his feelings on autonomous vehicles clear

Boris Johnson has spoken out on the future of autonomous vehicles as Tesla plans to roll out its autonomous technology around the world.

The Automated Vehicles Bill, which is expected to receive royal assent this month, has prompted experts to say autonomous vehicles are “within our reach”.

The former prime minister said autonomous vehicles could be the solution to tackling traffic jams on the roads and making life easier for drivers. Johnson recently rode an autonomous vehicle in Los Angeles with his wife, Carrie, and 10-month-old son, and spoke about his nervousness about the new technology.

Boris Johnson supports the use of self-driving cars Pennsylvania

He described the vehicle technology as “absurd” and “audacious” 10 years ago, yet “revolutionary” and still believes it is something that could be seen on a track or in a laboratory. Johnson went on to say: “I can report, ladies and gentlemen, that the overall effect is astonishing. “I sit at the steering wheel, but I don't touch it, and although my feet are near the pedals, I don't use them and, oh my word, the steering wheel turns itself. “It's strange at first, like watching a ghost press the keys of a piano. Now he indicates, yields, floats through traffic with all the delicacy and tact of a living driver. It's so human, my breath is taken away, so sweet.” he told MailOnline.

The former MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip said he first tried using a Tesla Roadster in 2009, adding that the M40's battery died. This led him to worry about the future of the brand, but said he wouldn't make the same mistake again. Johnson added: “Everyone will do it: read a book, play cards or simply doze behind the wheel of vehicles moving of their own accord: faster, quieter, with less pollution and more safely. » Estimates suggest that the UK's self-driving and autonomous vehicle industry could be worth $42 million and create 38,000 jobs by 2035, making the country a “world leader”.

Last month, Tesla slashed the price of its self-driving technology to just $US99 ($77.98) in a bid to give more people access to the impressive feature. However, founder and CEO Elon Musk initially said the feature would be worth $100,000 (77,763) in the near future. Musk said the value will continue to grow as regulations improve to allow greater access to self-driving technology and as it moves closer to full autonomy. The price of the Full Self-Driving (supervised) package has only seen its price drop in the US, but reports suggest the brand may be considering rolling out the feature across China. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:

