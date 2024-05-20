Politics
Boris Johnson makes his feelings on autonomous vehicles clear
Boris Johnson has spoken out on the future of autonomous vehicles as Tesla plans to roll out its autonomous technology around the world.
The Automated Vehicles Bill, which is expected to receive royal assent this month, has prompted experts to say autonomous vehicles are “within our reach”.
The former prime minister said autonomous vehicles could be the solution to tackling traffic jams on the roads and making life easier for drivers.
Johnson recently rode an autonomous vehicle in Los Angeles with his wife, Carrie, and 10-month-old son, and spoke about his nervousness about the new technology.
Do you have a story you would like to share? Get in touch by email[email protected]
Boris Johnson supports the use of self-driving cars
Pennsylvania
He described the vehicle technology as “absurd” and “audacious” 10 years ago, yet “revolutionary” and still believes it is something that could be seen on a track or in a laboratory.
Johnson went on to say: “I can report, ladies and gentlemen, that the overall effect is astonishing.
“I sit at the steering wheel, but I don't touch it, and although my feet are near the pedals, I don't use them and, oh my word, the steering wheel turns itself.
“It's strange at first, like watching a ghost press the keys of a piano. Now he indicates, yields, floats through traffic with all the delicacy and tact of a living driver. It's so human, my breath is taken away, so sweet.” he told MailOnline.
The former MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip said he first tried using a Tesla Roadster in 2009, adding that the M40's battery died.
This led him to worry about the future of the brand, but said he wouldn't make the same mistake again.
Johnson added: “Everyone will do it: read a book, play cards or simply doze behind the wheel of vehicles moving of their own accord: faster, quieter, with less pollution and more safely. »
Estimates suggest that the UK's self-driving and autonomous vehicle industry could be worth $42 million and create 38,000 jobs by 2035, making the country a “world leader”.
Last month, Tesla slashed the price of its self-driving technology to just $US99 ($77.98) in a bid to give more people access to the impressive feature.
However, founder and CEO Elon Musk initially said the feature would be worth $100,000 (77,763) in the near future.
Musk said the value will continue to grow as regulations improve to allow greater access to self-driving technology and as it moves closer to full autonomy.
The price of the Full Self-Driving (supervised) package has only seen its price drop in the US, but reports suggest the brand may be considering rolling out the feature across China.
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:
The UK has been described as a 'world leader' in autonomous technology
GETTY
Tesla is expected to unveil a Robotaxi in August, as the brand potentially moves away from a cheaper electric vehicle that would cost around $25,000 ($19,685).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/lifestyle/cars/boris-johnson-feelings-self-driving-vehicles
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan: former Prime Minister Imran Khan acquitted in two vandalism cases; Lawyer says 'cases were based on political revenge' – World News
- Xi Jinping expresses condolences over death of Iranian president
- Boris Johnson makes his feelings on autonomous vehicles clear
- President Joko Widodo holds bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka during WWF Summit 2024
- Find the latest coastal chic looks at Planet Hollywood's Miracle Mile boutiques in Las Vegas – Las Vegas Magazine
- Drawings are being made for the Mumbai Indians, Trinidad and Tobago cricket academy
- Indian Elections 2024: Google Doodle celebrates 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections | India News
- News Binge: all the stories from the last week in one place
- US warns Google and Meta of risks of Chinese repair ships tampering with undersea internet cables
- Decoding politics: As Narendra Modi targets Naveen government, what is the case with missing keys to Jagannath temples, Ratna Bhandar? | News from the political pulse
- Launch of new Saudi production company 3SIX9 Studios in Cannes
- Wildcats Punch Ticket to Super Regionals with 9-4 win over Villanova