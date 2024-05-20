Indonesia promotes four concrete initiatives at the 10th World Water Forum







Badung, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo has highlighted the important role of water in human life. Problematic water management, in addition to slowing economic growth, can also trigger war and become a source of disaster. This is why Indonesia is pushing for four concrete initiatives at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali from May 18 to 25, 2024. “Too much water neither too little water, both could pose a problem for the world, President Joko Widodo said when opening the 10th high-level meeting of the World Water Forum, Monday (20/5/2024). For the first time since the World Water Forum, global water issues were discussed at the level of heads of state or at a high-level meeting. Over the past 10 years, Indonesia has strengthened its water infrastructure by building 42 dams, 1.18 million hectares of irrigation networks, 2,156 km of flood control and coastal protection, as well as rehabilitating 4.3 million hectares of irrigation networks. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Indonesia has also built a floating solar power plant (PLTS) in the Cirata Reservoir, making it the largest floating solar power plant in Southeast Asia. President Joko Widodo stressed that the 10th World Water Forum was very strategic in revitalizing real action and common commitment to integrated water resources management. Indonesia has consistently insisted on three things: First, strengthening the principles of solidarity and inclusion to achieve common solutions, especially for small island countries and those facing water scarcity. Indonesia also encourages the strengthening of hydrodiplomacy for concrete and innovative cooperation, avoiding competition in the management of transboundary water resources. For Indonesia, strengthening political leadership is key to the success of various collaborations towards sustainable water security. President Joko Widodo also revealed four new initiatives promoted by Indonesia during the 10th World Water Forum, namely the establishment of World Lakes Day, the establishment of a center of excellence in the Asia- Pacific, sustainable water management in small island countries and water promotion. projects. “Water is not only a natural product, but a collaborative product that unites us, so joint efforts are needed to protect it,” Joko Widodo concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Video: Jokowi officially opens the 10th World Water Forum Summit (rah/rah)



