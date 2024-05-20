Why Trump trial verdict could depend on how jurors feel about sex and privacyExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media after the day's proceedings during his criminal trial in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday in New York. Steven Hirsch/Pool/Getty Images .

rock caption Steven Hirsch/Pool/Getty Images

Steven Hirsch/Pool/Getty Images

The secret trial against former President Donald Trump is coming to an end, but there are still some twists and turns to come.

The prosecution's star witness, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, testified for three days last week and returned to the stand Monday.

The team from NPR's Trump's Trials podcast explains why prosecutors have a timing problem, what Cohen's testimony has shown so far, and why it all may ultimately come down to a question of sex and privacy.

What prosecutors have (and haven't) shown so far

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building to go to Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images .

rock caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Cohen testified about how the alleged scheme to pay off adult film actress Stormy Daniels and cover his tracks by falsifying business records came about. Cohen also placed Trump directly at the center of this scheme, testifying that Trump was aware of and involved in the conspiracy to cover up the payment and cover-up.

But Jed Shugerman, a law professor at Boston University, says that might not be enough.

Prosecutors must demonstrate intent to defraud when it comes to business records. But if prosecutors claim Trump was trying to defraud voters, they could run into a timing problem, Shugerman argues, because none of these allegedly false entries were made before 2017. That's well after the 2016 election .

“You can't defraud voters with documents when they vote in November 2016 if those documents don't exist yet,” Shugerman said, adding that he believes the target of the alleged fraud has not been made clear identified by the prosecution.

“Under the law, intent to defraud requires an objective. They've never applied it to the general public or anything as broad as the electorate.”

This is essentially what Trump's defense argued: Because the alleged falsification of the record occurred in 2017, proof of alleged intent is irrelevant.

But in February, Judge Juan Merchan disagreed in response to a series of defense motions. He said the prosecution had enough evidence to bring the charges, arguing that “the term 'intent to defraud' has a broad meaning and is not limited to causing financial harm or deprivation of money or goods.

The question now will be how the argument fares before the jury.

Still missing from the prosecution case

Some of Cohen's key testimony was about Trump wanting to “make this go away,” and it appears that this is being interpreted as Trump's intention regarding the campaign. But Shugerman thinks prosecutors need more than that.

“They have to prove a crime that was covered up by these documents,” he said. “And under federal election law, for that to be a crime, they have to prove that Trump knowingly and willfully violated federal election campaign law. And I don't think anything Cohen has said shows this level of knowledge or will.”

Why it can all come down to sex and privacy

This entire affair is based on an alleged sexual encounter between Trump and Daniels.

“I'm interested in what these jurors think about sex and privacy,” Shugerman said.

Referring to Daniels' salacious testimony, Shugerman said that “it's possible that some jurors thought it was just too much and [her] the testimonies may have backfired. »

And if that's the case, he says, it will be good for Trump's defense.

“If [jurors] “I think politicians have the right, like any other American, to enter into nondisclosure agreements to protect their privacy, some of them may be wondering what the crime was here,” he said. he declared.

3 things to watch for Michael Cohen's prosecution review Closing statements expected this week Verdict could come before Friday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/20/1252217252/donald-trump-trial-verdict-michael-cohen-stormy-daniels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos