Is Pakistani Imran Khan a “watch thief”? Not us, Pak himself says it | World News





New Delhi: Pakistan's former prime minister, who has been jailed since August last year, has been accused of illegally obtaining and selling high-value gifts from the state gift repository. Former cricketer Imran Khan has been sentenced to prison terms – one for 14 years and the other for three years – in two cases of illegal acquisition and sale of state gifts. Both sentences were stayed by the high courts while his appeals were heard.

However, recently, an investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) revealed fresh allegations of corruption against Imran Khan, the former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to Geo News. The investigation revealed that Khan had illegally acquired and sold seven watches from the state gift depot during his tenure as head of the country. The latest case alleges that he kept and sold ten valuable gifts without properly reporting them to authorities or depositing them in the Toshakhana, as required by law.

As per the rules, any gift received by the head of state, first lady or president worth more than PKR 30,000 must be registered in the state gift register. The investigation report also revealed that Khan's wife Bushra Bibi had previously been convicted in a Toshakhana case. , had received and kept a watch, a ring and a necklace which should have been given to the custodian of the gifts.

Additionally, the report stated that state gifts were obtained or retained at significantly discounted prices, with discrepancies in the valuation of luxury items by an inexperienced private appraiser lacking the required expertise.

The Geo News reported that the NAB findings indicate possible collusion between the buyers of the Graff watches and a private appraiser, who allegedly undervalued the watches by Rs 30 million.

Following these revelations, the NAB was authorized to expand the investigation against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, both of whom were summoned. The couple challenged the notices in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), with Bushra Bibi's appeal scheduled for June 4 and Khan's appeal scheduled for June 24.

