FIONA Harvey called Matt Hancock a “moron” in an email to the former Conservative health secretary.

His message of April 11, 2020, containing grammatical errors, was also sent to Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and then Conservative Minister Robert Jenrick.

It included a photo of Mr Hancock on television.

Harvey wrote: “It's pathetic, a thirty-eight year old. Ker banker

“He finally has some numbers…I'm looking with my fingers…Idiot”

In another email to Sir Keir and a lawyer sent on May 19, Harvey complained about having to watch Mr Hancock rather than one of then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish Covid briefings.

She wrote: “I was trying to watch the sturgeon press conference but it switched to moon faces hancockd parliamentary statement… Not happy with that”

We previously told how Netflix's real-life Baby Reindeer-struck Martha Scott bombarded Sir Keir Starmer with hundreds of emails, including taunts about his ugly wife.

Fiona Harvey told the Labor leader he had no job, was a stupid little boy and a useless lawyer.

She warned Sir Keir that she would target him with complaints to standards watchdogs, telling him: Your life will not be worth living.

The emails – from two separate email addresses – were among hundreds forwarded by Ms Harvey to the Scottish Sun over a period of several years.

Like those seen in the to showall are in a trademark style, littered with punctuation and spelling mistakes, with a few dots and a line space between each sentence.

All have been signed. Sent from my iPhone echoing Martha, who in the show doesn't have an iPhone.

It is understood the Met Police were informed of Harvey's messages but were unable to provide further details.

The show on comic Richard Gadd's character Donny, stalked by a Scottish lady called Martha Scott, led web sleuths to identify Harvey as the inspiration.

Harvey, 58, is originally from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, but has lived in London for years. She denied harassment and said she would sue after episodes started with a message saying it's a true story.

His letters were sent to Sir Keir between January and August 2020.

Many include vicious attacks on Labor and complaints about Harvey's battles with Camden council over his building and area.

On April 6, 2020, the day after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to hospital with Covid, Harvey sent an email to Sir Keir claiming she knew Stanley Johnson, Boris's father .

She wrote: Keir, you're a dirty little c*** if animal supporters need to wring their necks by attacking Boris on Twitter.

Harvey also ripped into Boris on May 10, 2020, when his 7 p.m. televised speech announced plans to reopen society. She wrote: Boris is going to make fun of himself on TV at seven o'clock My chicken dinner is ready at seven o'clock He's not at all cut out for public office He's an eton tt

In an interview with Piers Morgan this month, Harvey admitted to having four phones and six email addresses, but denied ever harassing Mr Gadd, the show's creator.

Netflix stressed that all messages were identical to texts and emails received by creator Mr. Gadd as part of its promise of realism.

Labor declined to comment.

Harvey was not available for comment.

