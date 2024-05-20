Politics
Baby reindeer 'stalker' Fiona Harvey called Matt Hancock a 'moron' in vile Covid rant
FIONA Harvey called Matt Hancock a “moron” in an email to the former Conservative health secretary.
His message of April 11, 2020, containing grammatical errors, was also sent to Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and then Conservative Minister Robert Jenrick.
It included a photo of Mr Hancock on television.
Harvey wrote: “It's pathetic, a thirty-eight year old. Ker banker
“He finally has some numbers…I'm looking with my fingers…Idiot”
In another email to Sir Keir and a lawyer sent on May 19, Harvey complained about having to watch Mr Hancock rather than one of then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish Covid briefings.
She wrote: “I was trying to watch the sturgeon press conference but it switched to moon faces hancockd parliamentary statement… Not happy with that”
We previously told how Netflix's real-life Baby Reindeer-struck Martha Scott bombarded Sir Keir Starmer with hundreds of emails, including taunts about his ugly wife.
Fiona Harvey told the Labor leader he had no job, was a stupid little boy and a useless lawyer.
She warned Sir Keir that she would target him with complaints to standards watchdogs, telling him: Your life will not be worth living.
Most read in The Scottish Sun
The emails – from two separate email addresses – were among hundreds forwarded by Ms Harvey to the Scottish Sun over a period of several years.
Like those seen in the to showall are in a trademark style, littered with punctuation and spelling mistakes, with a few dots and a line space between each sentence.
All have been signed. Sent from my iPhone echoing Martha, who in the show doesn't have an iPhone.
It is understood the Met Police were informed of Harvey's messages but were unable to provide further details.
The show on comic Richard Gadd's character Donny, stalked by a Scottish lady called Martha Scott, led web sleuths to identify Harvey as the inspiration.
Harvey, 58, is originally from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, but has lived in London for years. She denied harassment and said she would sue after episodes started with a message saying it's a true story.
His letters were sent to Sir Keir between January and August 2020.
Many include vicious attacks on Labor and complaints about Harvey's battles with Camden council over his building and area.
On April 6, 2020, the day after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to hospital with Covid, Harvey sent an email to Sir Keir claiming she knew Stanley Johnson, Boris's father .
She wrote: Keir, you're a dirty little c*** if animal supporters need to wring their necks by attacking Boris on Twitter.
Harvey also ripped into Boris on May 10, 2020, when his 7 p.m. televised speech announced plans to reopen society. She wrote: Boris is going to make fun of himself on TV at seven o'clock My chicken dinner is ready at seven o'clock He's not at all cut out for public office He's an eton tt
In an interview with Piers Morgan this month, Harvey admitted to having four phones and six email addresses, but denied ever harassing Mr Gadd, the show's creator.
Netflix stressed that all messages were identical to texts and emails received by creator Mr. Gadd as part of its promise of realism.
Labor declined to comment.
Read more from the Scottish Sun
Harvey was not available for comment.
CALLS to the National Stalking Helpline increased by 26 per cent in April compared to March, the month of baby reindeer release.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/12712440/baby-reindeer-branded-matt-hancock-moron/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Infected blood scandal: victims to receive billions in government compensation
- Michael Cohen returns to witness stand as decision on Trump testimony in secret trial looms
- Baby reindeer 'stalker' Fiona Harvey called Matt Hancock a 'moron' in vile Covid rant
- Jokowi holds bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan president in Bali
- Former Iranian foreign minister blames US for Raisi helicopter crash
- Hulk Villains Captain America 4 Role Discussed by MCU Actor
- From Tetris to tech startups: How Hawaii fosters innovation
- What is the International Criminal Court?
- Is Pakistani Imran Khan a “watch thief”? Not us, Pak himself says it | World News
- 'Bengal's population is decreasing…': PM Modi accuses TMC of installing infiltrators in border areas
- From Suniel Shetty to Hema Malini, Bollywood celebrities voted in Mumbai
- Freedom Festival Medallion Hunt underway in Cedar Rapids