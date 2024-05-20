PM Modi gives important clue to investors: after June 4, Indian markets will… – Money News





As speculation over BJP-led NDA's seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls reverberates through the corridors of financial markets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated that the Indian stock market will break all its previous records and that participants will be tired of dealing with the rush after June 4. Election results. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty need around 300 points and 1,100 points respectively to surpass their previous highs. After reaching all-time highs on April 9, both market indicators have experienced multiple bouts of volatility over the past six weeks, with many analysts and commentators linking this seesawing trend to low voter turnout in the elections in course in Lok Sabha. Market players fear that a relatively lower voting percentage in the five rounds of elections could hurt the ruling BJP's performance and bring the total seats below 300. Also read: Nearly 95% of PM Modis' assets are in term deposits! Why FDs are a wise investment choice 7th Pay Commission: Increase in gratuity ceiling to Rs 25 lakh due to DA increase suspended | Here's what the EPFO ​​says Mutual Fund Calculator: From Rs 3000 SIP to 30? This is how much you will receive in retirement Best Fixed Deposits: These 5 AAA Rated Corporate FDs Offering High Interest Rates Fractional Ownership: Creating a Paradigm Shift in Real Estate Investments Modi sees Indian stocks hitting record highs after June 4 Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's recent comments on the share market in an exclusive interview with NDTV will certainly calm nervous investors. Modi said that within a week after the election results are declared, stock market programmers will be tired of dealing with the market rush, indicating that the Indian stock market will hit record highs. The Prime Minister further said that new investors play a key role in boosting the economy and their risk capacity needs to be increased with time. He added that in the last 10 years, the Sensex has touched 75,000 level from 25,000. Modi wants more common people to participate in the stock market as their participation will strengthen the Indian economy. “Every citizen should have a certain propensity for risk,” stressed the Prime Minister. What does the continuation of the Modi government mean for investors? Investors always want the ruling government to succeed in elections, as this means stability and continuity in policies and reform measures. What should investors do now? Market experts are cautious as the election results approach, although they view this period as an opportune time for new investors to enter the market. At the same time, they ask participants to exercise caution. They believe investors should conduct thorough research, know their risk appetite and adopt a sound investment approach. Although the odds of potential winnings may seem tempting, caution is advised. They also advise market participants to review their portfolio composition and make changes if necessary. According to them, we must closely monitor what is happening in the market and not panic. As market gurus say, patience is the most important thing that helps create wealth.

