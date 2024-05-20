Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi holds bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan president in Bali President Jokowi holds bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan president in Bali





President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum Summit held at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC), in the regency from Badung, Bali province, on Monday, May 20. 2024. The meeting marks an important moment in bilateral relations between the two countries. In his opening speech, President Jokowi appreciated the presence of President Wickremesinghe at the 10th World Water Forum. “I also appreciate Sri Lanka’s support for the ministerial declaration that will be adopted at this forum,” President Jokowi said. Meanwhile, President Wickremesinghe expressed his appreciation for President Jokowi's invitation and highlighted the close historical relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka, which have lasted since the days of the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung. He also appreciated President Jokowi's efforts to strengthen Indonesia-Sri Lanka relations. I have also come here to thank you for what you have done for Sri Lanka-Indonesia relations, said President Wickremesinghe. Furthermore, President Wickremesinghe highlighted the importance of cooperation in the field of water resources management and expressed his commitment to the ministerial declaration proposed at the forum. He also appreciated Indonesia's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and shared his views on the importance of increasing resources through mixed financingan initiative supported by Indonesia. This meeting not only strengthened relations between the two countries, but also regional dialogue on important issues such as water resources management, crucial for both countries and the region as a whole. President Wickremesinghe closed his speech by expressing gratitude to Indonesia's leadership in organizing this important forum and pledging to continue participating in regional dialogue and cooperation in the future. We appreciate the World Water Forum and it is in this context that we have come here to participate in a very important summit for Sri Lanka, he stressed. President Jokowi was also accompanied to the meeting by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of State Pratikno and Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board Bahlil Lahadalia. (Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat/DNS)

