Erdoan denounces efforts to politicize verdict on pro-PKK riots





In his first comments on last week's verdict on deadly pro-PKK riots a decade ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Monday lambasted politicians who tried to politicize the PKK. An Ankara court on Thursday handed down prison sentences to former officials of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) as well as current staff of its spiritual successor, the People's Equality and Democracy Party ( DEM Party). In total, 108 defendants were on trial for the 2014 incidents provoked by the PKK. Some have already been imprisoned for terrorism-related crimes. Two days of rioting in several Turkish cities led to the deaths of 37 people, including Yasin Br, a 16-year-old boy murdered while collecting donations in southeastern Trkiye. Br has been a symbol of victims of violence. The judiciary opposes anyone who attacks the existence of our homeland and the peace of our citizens, Erdoan told future judges and prosecutors during an event at the presidential complex. We have never hesitated to break our own hands by attacking our democracy. Those who resort to undemocratic means will be held accountable. This is how we see the incidents of October 6-8, he said. It wasn't a protest. It was a terrorist attempt during which 37 of our fellow citizens were brutally murdered, he declared. Along with HDP officials, including its former co-chairs Selahattin Demirta and Figen Yksekda, fugitive PKK leaders were implicated in the affair. The suspects faced various charges, including murder, burning the Turkish flag, damaging places of prayer, kidnapping and damaging public property. During the riots, some 197 schools were burned by rioters and 269 other public buildings were destroyed. Hundreds of vehicles were also vandalized by the rioters. In October 2014, in the midst of an ISIS siege against the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the YPG, in Ain al-Arab or Kobani, Demirta and other HDP officials called for riots. In what became known as the October 6-7 protests in Kobani, 37 people were killed and some 761 others were injured in clashes between pro-PKK and conservative Kurdish groups and security forces in all of Trkiye, especially in the southeast. Following the events, more than 1,600 investigations were opened, 894 suspects were arrested and 386 imprisoned. Eighteen of the 41 suspects were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Yasin Br and his friends. A court on Thursday sentenced Ahmet Trk to 10 years in prison while Aysel Tuluk, Altan Tan and Ayhan Bilgen were among other former HDP officials acquitted by the court. Emine Ayna, a former MP like Trk, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trk was elected mayor of the (southeast) province of Mardin for the DEM party in the March 31 municipal elections. Figen Yksekda was sentenced to 30 years and three months in prison. Selahattin Demirta was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison. It's an insurrection. The blood of the innocent has been shed. Streets, shops and schools were burned in 35 towns. The judiciary certainly needed to hold those behind (the riots) accountable. Defining this as a politically motivated trial is an insult to democracy and laws, Erdoan said. The DEM party and its political allies say the trial aims to stifle the voice of the party, known for its close ties to the terrorist group. The party's predecessor DEM has already faced prosecution for its links to the PKK, while the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party), has called several times when it closed. Erdoan said the verdict soothed the hearts of those who lost their loved ones in the riots. Even though it happened ten years later, we saw that justice prevailed and we are satisfied with the verdict, Erdoan said.

The Sabah Daily News Bulletin Keep up to date with what's happening in Turkey, its region and the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/erdogan-slams-effort-to-politicize-verdict-on-pro-pkk-riots/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos