What PM Narendra Modis 3rd term means for CM MK Stalin's 4th term | Chennai News





On May 7, the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, completed its three-year term.

But politically, it would not enter its fourth year until after June 4, when the general election results show who would form the government at the Centre. Opinion polls differ only on the numbers, while giving the NDA a virtually unassailable lead. If India's miracle dream does not materialize, Narendra Modi will be back as Prime Minister. And this is where Stalin’s arduous fourth year as chief minister will begin.

In a five-year term, the first year is the government's honeymoon period. In the second case, he becomes aware of budgetary realities and in the third, he struggles to keep the electoral promises made by the party. This is also the time when the government is likely to introduce unpopular measures to shore up the revenues that its populism had begun to drain (Stalin's first finance minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, was cautious enough to prescribe and administer bitter pills by increasing electricity rates, property tax). , motor vehicle tax and prices of alcoholic beverages). During the fourth year, party activists, realizing that time was running out, demanded their share of flesh before the next elections. This is also the time when the government is more likely to face allegations as the opposition grows in power. In the fifth year, the government can hardly afford to take harsh fiscal measures. The result: frugal means and frightening expectations. The Stalinist government enters this phase.

On May 10, TOI analyzed how Tamil Nadu was facing a fund crunch as the Union government withheld financial allocations, including those for flood relief and the central share of the second phase of Chennai Metro. Stalin used this victim card quite effectively during the general election campaign.

This completed his image as the main fighter against the Saffron Brigade. Somehow, the BJP, while refusing any step-motherly treatment to states where opposition parties are ruling the government, has not-so-subtly conveyed the message that being friendly to the Center pays for the state.

Fueling the BJP's campaign cavalcade in Uttar Pradesh was its dual engine theory. The message: With the BJP at the Centre, having a BJP government in your state guarantees rapid growth. It is another matter that UP indices in health, human and economic development are much lower than TN. UP, with a GSDP of nearly 24 lakh crore, has a growth rate of 5.8%, while TN with a GSDP of over 28 lakh crore is growing at 14.6%.

Here are some other random comparisons: the infant mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) in UP is 38 (the national average is 28.7); in TN it is 8. 2. Maternal mortality rate (per one lakh live births): UP 130, TN 90. Literacy rate: UP 68%, TN 80%). Politics is a game of perceptions, but these facts prove that while it is desirable for a state to have good relations with the Union government, the Center cannot afford to thwart the organic growth of a state . If this were the case, it would be detrimental not only to the state, but also to the nation as a whole (TN contributes almost 9% of India's GDP).

However, the BJP is required to promote the dual engine theory also in all opposition states during the assembly elections. It remains to be seen what the AIADMK and the BJP learn from their separation. Whether they come together or remain at loggerheads, Stalin has his work cut out to prove that Tamil Nadu has not only the determination, but also the means, to continue its march towards the trillion-dollar dream, which whoever presides over the government of the Union. And let's not forget that the 2026 match will not only feature the usual players, but also a newbie who says, “I'm waiting.” course. ram@timesgroup. com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/what-pm-narendra-modis-3rd-term-means-to-cm-mk-stalins-4th-year/articleshow/110264600.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos