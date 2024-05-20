Tesla's Elon Musk plans to build electric vehicle factory in Indonesia: official





It appears that Indonesia has every intention of securing investment from Elon Musk's biggest companies. Hot on the heels of the CEOs' visit to Indonesia for the official launch of Starlinks, Coordinating Minister for Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said Musk was also considering a possible electric vehicle factory in the country. As stated in aReutersreport, Musk and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, met in Bali after attending the World Water Forum on Monday. According to Pandjaitan, Indonesian officials floated the idea of ​​a Tesla facility in the country, and Musk seemed to respond to the idea quite well. We made an offer. Is it possible to build an electric vehicle battery factory here, using a precursor cathode. And he will consider it, Pandjaitan noted. The minister noted that Jokowi also asked Musk if he would consider investing in an AI center in Indonesia. The Indonesian president also reportedly floated the idea of ​​a SpaceX launch pad in Biakisland, located in Papua province. ElonMusks' Starlink satellite internet service was officially launched in Indonesia during a ceremony on Sunday. Although the government noted that Starlink is commercially available, efforts would be made to focus the satellite internet system services on peripheral and underdeveloped regions. Bringing connectivity to remote communities radically improves access to education and economic opportunities

pic.twitter.com/hDVYvpRDKZ – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2024 Indonesian officials have been seeking investment from Musks companies for years. In 2022, a delegation of officials from the country traveled to TeslaGigafactory in Texas to meet with Musk. During the meeting, Musk and officials reportedly discussed Indonesia's rich nickel deposits, which are very valuable for the production of batteries for electric vehicles. Elon Musk himself also hosted Jokowi at Starbase, Texas, where they discussed various topics such as Tesla's potential nickel investments in the country. Reports at the time also suggested that Tesla representatives had visited Indonesia to discuss a potential battery-related investment. Musk then seemed quite optimistic about Indonesia, saying that there was room for partnerships in many areas because Indonesia has a lot of potential. Do not hesitate to contact us with current advice. Just send a message to [email protected] to let us know. Tesla's Elon Musk plans to build electric vehicle factory in Indonesia: official













