Michael Cohen recounts secret trial he stole from the Trump Organization | Donald Trump trial





Michael Cohen, whose secret $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels is at the heart of the criminal case against Donald Trump, said Monday he knew the payment violated campaign contribution limits federal, even though he had stated the opposite in a 2018 letter.

The implication was that Trump, by extension, must also have believed to some extent that hush money violated federal campaign law, which caps individual campaign contributions at $2,000 a year, since they had to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections.

Cohen's response marked an important moment as Trump's criminal trial nears its conclusion. This is the closest the prosecution has come to linking Trump to allegedly falsifying business records with the intent to commit a second crime in the case, in violation of federal campaign contribution law.

Is that a true statement, prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked in reexamination, referring to a letter Cohen sent to the Federal Election Commission in 2018 indicating that the $130,000 payment was made in his personal capacity, and therefore not a campaign contribution or expense.

Like my mother, Cohen replied.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors must prove that Trump allowed what he knew to be secret reimbursements to be falsely characterized as legal fees in the Trump Organization's records, intending to commit a second election crime.

The criminal case against Trump, the first against a U.S. president, stems from his attempts to suppress negative stories about alleged sexual relationships he had with Daniels and others, out of fear they could negatively affect his campaign just weeks before the 2016 elections.

The prosecution also attempted to undermine the Trump defense team's claim that Cohen had a history of lying whenever it suited his needs, such as when he lied to a federal judge in 2018 in saying he was not pressured to plead guilty to tax evasion, which he later did. disowned.

The prosecution suggested that lying to the judge in 2018 was not comparable to lying on the stand during Trump's trial, as Trump's lawyers argued, because unlike 2018, the current case does not involve that Cohen or his wife could face prison time.

Is it different? Hoffinger asked Cohen, referring to the 2018 incident.

The other was that my life was at stake, my freedom, Cohen said. I was the defendant in that case, and here I am just a subpoenaed witness.

Prosecutors' reaction came after Trump's lead defense attorney, Todd Blanche, finished his cross-examination of Cohen, suggesting he concocted an illicit money-payback plan with Trump lieutenants , but not with the former president himself.

Blanche suggested that Cohen and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg devised a complicated plan between them to reimburse Cohen for hush money from Daniels and other expenses from his own pocket.

The defense also suggested that Cohen concocted the idea to increase the refund, which prosecutors said Trump approved and violated state tax law, in order to increase the amount of money he had received from the Trump Organization in 2016, after his bonus was lower than in 2015.

Blanche explained the scheme by which Cohen billed the Trump Organization $50,000 for money he supposedly financed for RedFinch, a computer company. But Cohen admitted on the stand that he only paid RedFinch $20,000, meaning he kept $30,000, which was later increased to $60,000.

In doing so, Cohen's bonus for 2016 would have ultimately totaled $120,000, after adding the $60,000 from the repayment plan to the $60,000 bonus he was officially awarded. That meant his 2016 compensation, which Cohen had complained was too low, would have come closer to his 2016 bonus of $150,000.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Wednesday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

So you stole from the Trump Organization? » Blanche asked, her voice reaching a crescendo. Yes sir, Cohen conceded.

Once Cohen completes his appearance on the stand, the prosecution is expected to rest its case and Trump will have to decide whether to testify in his own defense. Legal experts have widely suggested that Trump's testimony would almost certainly be in error, given his history of making self-incriminating comments.

Trump's lawyers are separately considering whether to call a federal election law witness, Bradley Smith, as they seek to demonstrate that campaign contribution rules are complex and that Trump did not intend necessary to violate contribution limits when he allegedly falsified business records. .

The presiding judge, Juan Merchan, has yet to decide whether he will give instructions to the jury and what form they might take. As a result, even if Trump does not testify, closing arguments are not expected to take place until Tuesday, May 28.

Cohen may have been the most crucial witness for the prosecution, as he remains the only person to have directly linked Trump to the secret deal. But he is far from the ideal person to provide evidence, due to the fertile ground where the defense can question his honesty and motives.

The motivation for Cohen to lie during his trial testimony, Blanche suggested last week, was to see Trump go to prison after the then-president abandoned him when federal prosecutors accused him of crime of tax evasion and false declarations six years ago.

Cohen lied at trial about several things since the time of the secret deal, Blanche suggested: lying about not wanting a job in the White House, contradicting his private messages from the time and lying about that he did not want a pardon when he asked his lawyers to consider such a possibility.

Blanche then accused Cohen of lying about key testimony, noting that Cohen had said under direct examination that when he called Trump's bodyguard Keith Schiller on October 24, 2016, it was to inform Trump that he was moving forward with paying hush money to Daniels.

Blanche offered an alternative explanation. Relying on Cohen's text messages to Schiller, Blanche suggested that Cohen had actually called Schiller to complain about prank calls from a 14-year-old and that the one minute and 30 second call was too short to that he informed Trump of the deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/20/trump-hush-money-trial-michael-cohen-last-testimony The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos