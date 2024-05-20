Many state leaders speak out on assassination of Iranian President Xi Jinping-Putin

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday has brought sadness to the world. Several heads of state expressed their condolences following the departure of the Iranian leader.

Here is a list of heads of state who expressed their condolences for the death of Ebrahim Raisi, quoted by AFP, Monday (20/4/2024).

1. China

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a special statement regarding Raisi's departure. He said the president's “tragic death” was a great loss for the Iranian people.

“President Xi Jinping said his tragic death was a great loss to the Iranian people and that the Chinese people had lost a good friend,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news conference. regular press.

2. Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as an “extraordinary politician.” He said her death in a helicopter crash was an irreplaceable loss.

“As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good-neighborly relations between our countries,” Putin said.

3. South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed deep sadness over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. Ramaphosa himself is known to be quite close to Raisi and has invited Iran to join the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) economic group.

“This is an extraordinary and unthinkable tragedy that has claimed the life of an extraordinary leader of a country with which South Africa has strong bilateral relations,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa visited Iran as vice president in 2015. In 2023, he hosted Raisi at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, which the Islamic republic was formally invited to join.

4.Turki

The Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was “deeply saddened” by Raisi’s death. “Turkey shares the suffering of the friendly and fraternal Iranian people,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

5. Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was “deeply saddened” by Raisi's death. He insisted that he would still promise to strengthen relations between the two countries after Raisi's death.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raïssi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said in a statement published on the networks social.

“We are determined to strengthen relations between Malaysia and Iran, working together for the progress of our people and the Muslim world. Our promise will be kept,” he stressed.

6. Syria

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad expressed his solidarity with Tehran on Monday. Syria itself is its closest ally.

“President Assad affirmed Syria's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as with the family and colleagues of the deceased,” the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

“We worked with the late president to ensure that strategic relations between Syria and Iran continue to develop,” he said.

7. European Union (EU)

The EU on Monday expressed its sincere condolences for the death of Raisi and other officials in a helicopter crash. “Our thoughts are with the families,” EU Council President Charles Michel said in a statement.

8. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also stressed that he would stand in solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.

“I express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and those who accompanied them after this tragic accident,” Sheikh wrote Mohammed on the social media platform

9. Qatar

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said the news of Raisi's death was painful. He also expressed his “sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

10. Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a day of mourning after reports that Raisi had died in a helicopter crash. Shehbaz also ordered Pakistanis to lower their flags at half-mast following the death of the neighboring country's leader.

“I join the government and people of Pakistan in conveying our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation for this terrible loss,” he added.

“The great country of Iran will overcome this tragedy with courage,” he said.

