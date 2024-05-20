Pakistan: Court acquits Imran Khan and his party leaders in vandalism case – News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon May 20, 2024, 9:11 p.m.

The Islamabad court on Monday acquitted former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and others in the Azadi March vandalism case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas Khan announced the reserved verdict.

Those who were acquitted alongside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan were other prominent PTI leaders Zartaj Gul, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Faisal Javed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qasim Suri, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Shireen Mazari. , Asad Umar and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

During the court hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjotha said that the FIR was registered by an unauthorized person, according to ARY News report. He said the power to register the case rested only with the person who had imposed Section 144.

Panjotha said FIRs were lodged against peaceful protesters and 19 cases of the same were registered against Imran Khan at different police stations. He urged the court to acquit the PTI founders as the allegations against him were baseless.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict on the acquittal arguments. Earlier in 2022, vandalism complaints were filed by the Karachi Corporation Police against Imran Khan, lawmaker Zartaj Gul, former PTI leader Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan and Saifullah Niazi in connection with the Azadi walk.

On May 15, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Imran Khan as part of the National Crime Agency's (NCA) $190 million settlement, according to ARY News report.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court set May 21 to hear appeals against the convictions of Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

According to details, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the pleas. Previously, the hearing was adjourned on May 15 due to the cancellation of the docket.

FIA Special Prosecutor Hafiz Hamad Ali Shah is expected to complete his arguments in the next court hearing. Once the prosecution's arguments are concluded, Imran Khan will present his defense arguments.

Earlier, Khan had filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court against the convictions in the Cypher and Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

On January 30, a special court hearing an encryption case sentenced Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison each. Both leaders were accused of conspiring to misuse the contents of the figure for nefarious purposes.

In its verdict, the court said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

