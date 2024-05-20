Politics
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga attends the opening ceremony of the 10th World Water Forum
Badung, May 20, 2024 – The 10th World Water Forum in Bali is not only an international forum that invites all parties to discuss and share real knowledge and practices in water resources management and development, but also serves as an excellent opportunity for Indonesia to showcase and promote its rich culture, tourism and creative economy.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno with President Joko Widodo and Indonesian Cabinet Minister Advanced at the World Water Forum Welcome Dinner, Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, Bali (19/5/ 2024). (Photo source: co-editor of the World Water Forum)
“We just watched the World Water Forum Gala Dinner. It was amazing to see the performance of creative economy players who showcased Indonesia's excellence in music , performing arts, culture and of course our culinary sub-sectors,” said the Minister of Tourism. and Creative Economy/Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Menparekraf/Kabaparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Sunday (5/19/2024) evening.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga said the heads of state and delegations really enjoyed the different dishes presented at the event which was also attended by President Joko Widodo. From typical Indonesian shows to traditional dishes.
Starting with the clothes worn by the guests present. President Joko Widodo was present, wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt made from the Sintang weave typical of West Kalimantan. Meanwhile, other guests present wore shirts made from Balinese Endek fabric.
During the event session, guests were also able to witness a variety of dances with interesting choreography. Starting from typical Balinese dances in the opening, Sumbawa and Malay dances.
Photo source: (World Water Forum 2024 Media Center)
The Garuda Wisnu Kencana area during the evening event was also beautiful with the arrangement of lights and LED screens displaying water as the main element, namely “Water for Shared Prosperity”.
Water is narrated as a symbol that has the power to encourage change, calm, strength and the source of life. This meaning is depicted in narrative, contemporary and modern traditional dance setups and colossal acrobatics combined with visuals on cliffs and floors. All represent the spirit of the World Water Forum.
As for the dishes, the menu served also shows typically Indonesian flavors. From starters, soups, main courses to desserts. Guests were served menu choices such as Tofu Flower Pepes, Grilled Clams, Soto Kudus, Belancang Steak, Garang Asem, Papaya Leaf Buntil, Klappertaart, as well as fruits costs.
All menus are designed to offer choices ranging from regular, non-beef, to vegetarian.
Photo source: (World Water Forum 2024 Media Center)
During the dinner, heads of state and delegations were also treated to performances by artists. Starting with actor Reza Rahadian who created a surprise by showing his singing abilities.
Next come Teddy Adhitya, Tompi, Mawar de Jongh, Albert Fakdawer, GAC, RAN and Bulan Sutena. They performed various songs which greatly entertained the guests.
“The look, feel, sound, taste, smell, coupled with the typical Indonesian hospitality, can truly be felt in the evening atmosphere under the majestic statue of Garuda Wisnu Kencana,” Sandiaga said.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga hopes that holding the biggest international event this year will impress heads of state and delegates. Become an effective promotional tool to strengthen Indonesia's tourism sector and creative economy.
Photo source: (World Water Forum 2024 Media Center)
“And we have just received confirmation from the World Water Council that there have been 50,000 visits in total to Bali, which beats the record from the World Water Forum itself,” the minister said of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga.
He hopes that, in essence, the 10th World Water Forum will be able to present more progress in terms of more sustainable water management.
Also present accompanied by the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga, the deputy for tourism products and event organizer of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Baparekraf, Vinsensius Jemadu.
